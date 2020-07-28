Google

Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launch in mid of August

Google is ready to announce its new smartphone Google Pixel 4a. It is expected that the smartphone will be launch in mid of August.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

Google Pixel 4a will have a 5.81” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 4a will be powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver) with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Google Pixel 4a will be available in the same RAM with different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no need for expandable storage on the phone.

Google Pixel 4a Camera Features

On the imaging features, Google Pixel 4a is expected to arrive with Single Camera setup, 12.2MP with 1.4µm pixels & Autofocus. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole wide-angle front camera.

Google Pixel 4a Miscellaneous Features

Google Pixel 4a is expected to have a 3080mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS & Dual sim. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 4a Price & Availability

Google Pixel 4a will be available in two different colors- Just Black & Barely Blue. Coming to the price, Google Pixel 4a is expected to cost around €400 (approximately Rs.35,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device    

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  2. Nokia C3 low budget smartphone is expected to launch
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with 5G network
  4. Samsung A42 is expected to have a 5G support
  5. Moto G9 Play is expected to launch on July 30
  6. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  7. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  8. Realme V5 is expected to have a 5G support
  9. Honor 9X mid range smartphone launched in January
  10. Vivo S7 is expected to launch in August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *