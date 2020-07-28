Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launch in mid of August

Google is ready to announce its new smartphone Google Pixel 4a. It is expected that the smartphone will be launch in mid of August.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

Google Pixel 4a will have a 5.81” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 4a will be powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver) with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Google Pixel 4a will be available in the same RAM with different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no need for expandable storage on the phone.

Google Pixel 4a Camera Features

On the imaging features, Google Pixel 4a is expected to arrive with Single Camera setup, 12.2MP with 1.4µm pixels & Autofocus. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole wide-angle front camera.

Google Pixel 4a Miscellaneous Features

Google Pixel 4a is expected to have a 3080mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS & Dual sim. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 4a Price & Availability

Google Pixel 4a will be available in two different colors- Just Black & Barely Blue. Coming to the price, Google Pixel 4a is expected to cost around €400 (approximately Rs.35,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device

