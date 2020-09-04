Samsung A42 announced and expected to have a 5G network

Samsung has just announced its new smartphone , the Samsung A42 5G. The smartphone was announced on September 02, 2020, and is now expected to be available in November 2020.

Samsung A42 5G Specifications

Samsung A42 5G will have a 6.6” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Drop-notch screen.

Samsung A42 5G will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz & 6 x 1.7GHz ) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI 2.5 out of the box.

Samsung A42 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

Samsung A42 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung A42 5G will arrive with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main camera. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For macro images, it has a 5MP camera. At last, it has a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 20MP front camera.

Samsung A42 5G Miscellaneous Features

Samsung A42 5G will have a 5000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, It has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the smartphone has a 5G network.

Samsung A42 5G Price & Availability

Samsung A42 5G will be available in three colors, Grey, Black, White. Coming to the price, Samsung A42 5G is likely to cost around €370 (Approximately Rs.29,900).

