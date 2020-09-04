Oppo F17 Pro comes with 5G network

Oppo has just announced its new smartphone, Oppo F17 Pro. The smartphone was announced on September 02, 2020, and is now expected to be available on September 07, 2020.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications

Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and the frame & back is plastic build.

Oppo F17 Pro is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P95 Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with PowerVR GM9446 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 out of the box.

Oppo F17 Pro will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo F17 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture with Autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a dual punch-hole front camera, 16MP with 1.0µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture & 2MP secondary front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F17 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Oppo F17 Pro has a 4015mAh non-removable battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. Other features include dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1. It has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F17 Pro Price & Availability

Oppo F17 Pro will be available in three colors, Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White. Coming to the price, Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs.22,990.

