Reliance GSM

Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls

Reliance Rozana Packs 33 Unlimited Calling & DataAfter launching 1 Day Packs offering 1GB at Rs. 25, Ramzan Special 786 pack offering 180 GB data and Father Day Special 365 GB Pack, Reliance has now finally launched new Rozana Packs across India. Reliance Rozana Packs packs offer 1GB data and Unlimited Calling on any network but only for 1 hour.

Reliance Rozana Packs are priced in range of Rs. 31 to Rs. 35 depending upon the circles and are available across the country. The Validity of the Rozana Packs is 2 days i.e. Recharge day and the next day till 23:59:59. Also you can activate the Rozana Packs via Activation SMS to be send to 53739.

Reliance Rozana Packs – Rozana 1GB data & Unlimited Calling

Name of the PackReliance Rozana Pack
Price of the PackRs.. 31 – Rs. 35
Data Benefits1GB
Call Benefits1 Hour Unlimited Calls to any network in India
ValidityRecharge day and next day till 23:59:59
Available from17th June, 2017

How to activate Reliance Rozana Packs

  1. By Activation Code – Send ACT ROZANA33 to 53739
  2. via Online Recharge
  3. via Reliance InstaCare App

Visit this page to know the Circle Wise Price of the Reliance Rozana Packs.

Also you can check Reliance One India One Nation Roaming Packs for Free Incoming Calls and uniform Local, STD & Roaming outgoing calls across India.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Reliance 33 Rozana Pack – 1GB Data 1 Hour Unlimited Calls [Circle Wise Details]
  2. Idea starts offering up to 5GB daily data, Unlimited Packs updated in Punjab circle
  3. Reliance launches FRC 96 offering 1 GB data/day along with all Calls @ 25p
  4. Telenor introduces Unlimited Calls & Data Packs, Rs. 116 & Rs. 146
  5. Airtel launches new Unlimited FRC with 1GB data/day & Unlimited Calls for 84 days
  6. Reliance launches Yearly Data Pack, offering 1GB data/day for Rs. 1
  7. Reliance brings Postpaid Plan 333, offers 30 GB data every month
  8. Idea introduces Unlimited Pack 786 in Haryana, offers Unlimited Calls even in Roaming
  9. Airtel 293 Plan – In 293, Unlimited 1GB data/day with Unlimited Calls for 84 days [Circle Wise Details]
  10. Aircel introduces Data on Demand, get 1 GB data per hour as & when required

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *