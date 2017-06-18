Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls

After launching 1 Day Packs offering 1GB at Rs. 25, Ramzan Special 786 pack offering 180 GB data and Father Day Special 365 GB Pack, Reliance has now finally launched new Rozana Packs across India. Reliance Rozana Packs packs offer 1GB data and Unlimited Calling on any network but only for 1 hour.

Reliance Rozana Packs are priced in range of Rs. 31 to Rs. 35 depending upon the circles and are available across the country. The Validity of the Rozana Packs is 2 days i.e. Recharge day and the next day till 23:59:59. Also you can activate the Rozana Packs via Activation SMS to be send to 53739.

Reliance Rozana Packs – Rozana 1GB data & Unlimited Calling

Name of the Pack Reliance Rozana Pack Price of the Pack Rs.. 31 – Rs. 35 Data Benefits 1GB Call Benefits 1 Hour Unlimited Calls to any network in India Validity Recharge day and next day till 23:59:59 Available from 17th June, 2017

How to activate Reliance Rozana Packs

Visit this page to know the Circle Wise Price of the Reliance Rozana Packs.

Also you can check Reliance One India One Nation Roaming Packs for Free Incoming Calls and uniform Local, STD & Roaming outgoing calls across India.

