Realme V5 is expected to have a 5G support

Realme is ready to announced it’s new smartphone Realme V5. They are introducing their new V-series. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched on July, 27.

Realme V5 Specifications

Realme V5 will have a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display.

Realme V5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 ) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with RealmeUI.

Realme V5 will be available in single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. it has a expandable storage up to 256 GB.

Realme V5 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme V5 is expected to arrive with Quad camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with Autofocus. It has 8MP camera for wide-angle pictures. It has a 2MP macro camera. At last, it has a 2MP camera for depth images. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme V5 Miscellaneous Features

Realme V5 is expected to have a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & most important thing is that the phone is expected to have a 5G support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme V5 Price & Availability

Realme V5 will be available in four colors- Black, Grey, Green & Silver. Coming to the price, Realme V5 is expected to cost around Rs.20,000.

