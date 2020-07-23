Realme C15 will launch on July 28 with 6000mAh battery

Realme is announced its new smartphone Realme C15. The smartphone will launch in Indonesia on 28th July 2020 at 1 PM ( 11:30 AM IST ).

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 has a 6.5” display ( 720 x 1560 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Realme C15 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-Core 2.3GHz Cortex-A53 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0.

Realme C15 will be available in two different RAM & single storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSDXC slot on the phone.

Realme C15 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme C15 comes with a Quad camera setup 13MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture with Autofocus. For ultra-wide images, it has an 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture with Autofocus. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has 2MP for depth f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme C15 Miscellaneous Features

Realme C15 has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C15 Price & Availability

Realme C15 will be available in two different colors- Marine Blue & Seagull Grey. Coming to the price, because of different storage variant, price are also different. Realme C15 is likely to cost around Rs 10,000.

