Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro launched with a 5G network

Realme launched its new smartphones, Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro. Both the smartphone was announced on October, 13 and launched on October 19.

Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro Specifications

Realme Q2 has a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an IPS LCD screen. While Realme Q2 Pro has a 6.4” FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla glasses for the protection of the screen.

Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro are powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Octa-Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0GHz Co Prortex-A55) with Mali-G7 MC3. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme Q2 will be available in a two RAM & single storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone. While Realme Q2 Pro will be available in single RAM & two different storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme Q2 comes with a triple-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels with f/2.3 aperture. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.1 aperture. While Realme Q2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with f/1.8 aperture & Autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.5 aperture.

Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Realme Q2 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network. While Realme Q2 Pro has a 4300mAh non-removable battery with 65W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro Price & Availability

Realme Q2 will be available in two different colors, Blue & Violet. Coming to the price, Realme Q2 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.21,199). While Realme Q2 Pro will be available in two different colors, Rainbow & White. Coming to the price, Realme Q2 is likely to cost around approximately Rs.23,499).

