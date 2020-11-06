Realme Q2i Launched with a 5G network

Realme launched its new smartphones, Realme Q2i. The smartphone was announced on October, 13 and launched on October 19.

Realme Q2i Specifications

Realme Q2i has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an IPS LCD screen.

Realme Q2i is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 720U 5G Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0GHz Co Prortex-A55) with Mali-G7 MC3. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme Q2i will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Realme Q2i Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme Q2i comes with a triple-camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with f/2.2 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme Q2i Miscellaneous Features

Realme Q2i has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Realme Q2i Price & Availability

Realme Q2i will be available in two different colors, Blue & Silver. Coming to the price, Realme Q2i is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.11,199).

GD Star Rating

loading...



