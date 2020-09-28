Google

Google Pixel 5 comes with a 5G support

Google ready to launch its new smartphone, Google Pixel 5. The smartphone is expected to launch in October.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications

Google Pixel 5 will have a  6.0” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design, Corning Gorilla Glasses 6 on its front & glass back and the frame is aluminum build.

Google Pixel 5 will be powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11.

Google Pixel 5 will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Google Pixel 5 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Google Pixel 5 will arrive with a dual-camera setup, 12.2MP main rear camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. At last, it has a 16MP macro camera with 1.0µm & f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Google Pixel 5 Miscellaneous Features

Google Pixel 5 will have a 4080mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging, reverse charging & wireless charging with 3.1 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

Google Pixel 5 Price & Availability

Google Pixel 5 will be available in a single color, Black. Coming to the price, Google Pixel 5 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.54,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

 

 

 

