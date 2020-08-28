Realme 7 & 7 Pro will be launch on September 3, 2020

Realme India officially announced the launch of its new smartphones Realme 7 & 7 Pro. They confirmed the launch through their website. Both the smartphones are expected to launch on September 3, 2020.

Realme 7 & 7 Pro Specifications

Realme 7 will have a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. While Realme 7 Pro will have a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme 7 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-Core (2 x 2.5GHz Cortex A76 & 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex A55) with Mali-G76 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI. While Realme 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme 7 is expected to available in single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It is expected that the phone has a 256 GB expandable storage available on the phone. While Realme 7 Pro is expected to available in single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, It is expected that the phone has a 256 GB expandable storage available on the phone.

Realme 7 & 7 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme 7 is expected to arrive with Quad camera setup, 64MP main rear camera. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For macro images, it has a 5MP camera. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera. While Realme 7 Pro is expected to arrive with Quad camera setup, 64MP main rear camera. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For telephoto images, it has an 8MP camera. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a punch-hole dual front camera, 16MP main front camera & 12MP secondary front camera.

Realme 7 & 7 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Realme 7 is expected to have a 4500mAh battery with 65W quick charging support. Other features include dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0. it is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While Realme 7 Pro is expected to have a 6000mAh battery with 65W quick charging support. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone is expected to have 5G network support.

Realme 7 & 7 Pro Price & Availablility

Realme 7 will be available in two different colors- Mist Blue & Mist White. While Realme 7 Pro will be available in two different colors- Mirror Blue & Mirror Silver. Coming to the price, Realme 7 is likely to cost around €175 (approximately Rs.14,000) & Realme 7 Pro is likely to cost around €225 (approximately Rs.17,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the devices.

