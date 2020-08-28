Press Release

Gionee K3 Pro low budget smartphone announced

Gionee announced its new low-budget smartphone Gionee K3 Pro. The smartphone is announced on August 24 and is expected to launch in Mid of September.

Gionee K3 Pro Specifications

Gionee K3 Pro has a 6.53” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display. 

Gionee K3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A73 & 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A53) with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 9.0.

Gionee K3 Pro will be available in two different Ram & single storage variants, 6 GB Ram with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is a MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Gionee K3 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Gionee K3 Pro comes with a triple camera setup, 16MP main rear camera with 1.0µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture. The other two cameras are still unknown. For selfies, it has a 13MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture.

Gionee K3 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Gionee K3 Pro has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Gionee K3 Pro Price & Availability

Gionee K3 Pro will be available in two different colors- Jade Green & Pearl White. Coming to the price, because of average features, price is also average, Gionee K3 Pro is likely to cost around 80 (approximately Rs.7,000).

