Ever since the Government announced the Lock-down across the country, majority of the population was forced to Work from Home. To ensure the Work from Home goes on smoothly for all, almost all telecom operator announced Work from Home Plans.

In this article we will have a look at various Work from Home Plans announced by telecom operators in India to help you choose the best option for you.

Starting with everyone’s favorite, Reliance Jio was the first one to announced Work from Home Plans. Jio offers 3 Work from Home Plans starting at Rs. 151 and extending up to Rs. 251.

Jio Work from Home Plan 151 offers 30 GB of data, Jio Work from Home Plan 201 offer 40 GB of data and lastly the Jio Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB of data. The validity of all these Work from Home Plans is 30 days irrespective of the base plan.

Jio Work From Home Packs Recharge Amount Benefits Validity Jio Work from Plan 251 Rs. 251 50 GB 30 Days Jio Work from Plan 201 Rs. 201 40 GB Jio Work from Plan 151 Rs. 151 30 GB

You should also know that the Jio Work from Home Plan validity will start immediately on recharge. In case you have an active valid plan then the WFH pack will be auto-activated on expiry of daily data allocation.

BSNL Work from Home Plans 2020

Coming to the state owned and operated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), it has on offer 3 options for its customers. Compared to Jio, BSNL Work from Home Plans offer more data with same validity but its network is difficult to get.

BSNL Work from Home Plan starts at Rs. 151 and extends up to Rs. 599. The BSNL Work from Home Plan 151 (Data STV) offers 40 GB of data for 30 days and the BSNL Work from Home Plan 251 (Data STV) offers 70 GB of data for 30 days.

BSNL Work From Home Packs Recharge Amount Benefits Validity BSNL Work from Plan 251 Rs. 251 70 GB 30 Days BSNL Work from Plan 151 Rs. 151 40 GB

The BSNL Work from Home Unlimited Plan 599 offers 5GB of data per day for 90 days. Yes, 5GB per day for 90 days, it comes down to ?200 per month for 5 GB daily data. Along with data, you can also make Unlimited calls (FUP – 250 mins/day) and send 100 SMS/day for 90 days.

BSNL Work From Home Plan 599 Recharge Amount Benefits Validity BSNL Work from Plan 599 Rs. 599 Data – 5 GB/day Calls – 250 min/day SMS – 100 SMS/day 90 Days

Vodafone-Idea & Airtel Plans 2020

Lastly coming to Vodafone-Idea & Airtel, both the private telecom operators offers quite similar Work from Home Plans. Vodafone Idea Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB data with the validity of 28 days. Similarly, Airtel Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB data with 28 days validity.

Apart from the above mentioned Work from Home Plans, both Airtel & Vodafone Idea offers 12 GB of data with their 98 data pack which comes with the validity of 28 days.

Airtel & Vodafone-Idea Work From Home Packs Recharge Amount Benefits Validity Airtel Work from Plan 251 Rs. 251 50 GB 28 Days Vodafone Idea Work from Plan 251 Rs. 251 50 GB Airtel Work from Plan 98 Rs. 98 12 GB Vodafone Idea Work from Plan 98 Rs. 98 12 GB

