Ever since the Government announced the Lock-down across the country, majority of the population was forced to Work from Home. To ensure the Work from Home goes on smoothly for all, almost all telecom operator announced Work from Home Plans.
In this article we will have a look at various Work from Home Plans announced by telecom operators in India to help you choose the best option for you.
Jio Work from Home Plans 2020
Starting with everyone’s favorite, Reliance Jio was the first one to announced Work from Home Plans. Jio offers 3 Work from Home Plans starting at Rs. 151 and extending up to Rs. 251.
Jio Work from Home Plan 151 offers 30 GB of data, Jio Work from Home Plan 201 offer 40 GB of data and lastly the Jio Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB of data. The validity of all these Work from Home Plans is 30 days irrespective of the base plan.
Jio Work From Home Packs
Recharge Amount
Benefits
Validity
Jio Work from Plan 251
Rs. 251
50 GB
30 Days
Jio Work from Plan 201
Rs. 201
40 GB
Jio Work from Plan 151
Rs. 151
30 GB
You should also know that the Jio Work from Home Plan validity will start immediately on recharge. In case you have an active valid plan then the WFH pack will be auto-activated on expiry of daily data allocation.
BSNL Work from Home Plans 2020
Coming to the state owned and operated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), it has on offer 3 options for its customers. Compared to Jio, BSNL Work from Home Plans offer more data with same validity but its network is difficult to get.
BSNL Work from Home Plan starts at Rs. 151 and extends up to Rs. 599. The BSNL Work from Home Plan 151 (Data STV) offers 40 GB of data for 30 days and the BSNL Work from Home Plan 251 (Data STV) offers 70 GB of data for 30 days.
BSNL Work From Home Packs
Recharge Amount
Benefits
Validity
BSNL Work from Plan 251
Rs. 251
70 GB
30 Days
BSNL Work from Plan 151
Rs. 151
40 GB
The BSNL Work from Home Unlimited Plan 599 offers 5GB of data per day for 90 days. Yes, 5GB per day for 90 days, it comes down to ?200 per month for 5 GB daily data. Along with data, you can also make Unlimited calls (FUP – 250 mins/day) and send 100 SMS/day for 90 days.
BSNL Work From Home Plan 599
Recharge Amount
Benefits
Validity
BSNL Work from Plan 599
Rs. 599
Data – 5 GB/day
Calls – 250 min/day
SMS – 100 SMS/day
90 Days
Vodafone-Idea & Airtel Plans 2020
Lastly coming to Vodafone-Idea & Airtel, both the private telecom operators offers quite similar Work from Home Plans. Vodafone Idea Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB data with the validity of 28 days. Similarly, Airtel Work from Home Plan 251 offers 50 GB data with 28 days validity.
Apart from the above mentioned Work from Home Plans, both Airtel & Vodafone Idea offers 12 GB of data with their 98 data pack which comes with the validity of 28 days.
Airtel & Vodafone-Idea Work From Home Packs
Recharge Amount
Benefits
Validity
Airtel Work from Plan 251
Rs. 251
50 GB
28 Days
Vodafone Idea Work from Plan 251
Rs. 251
50 GB
Airtel Work from Plan 98
Rs. 98
12 GB
Vodafone Idea Work from Plan 98
Rs. 98
12 GB
