Oppo India announced X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition ready to launch in India after four months of its official debut. The phone has the same features of Oppo X2 Pro but it comes with an exclusive design inspired by the Aventador SVJ Roadster.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Specifications

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition has a 6.7” 3K QHD+ display ( 3168 x 1440 pixels ) which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glasses 6.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition is powered by Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core 2.84 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with Color OS 7.1.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will be available in 12 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes with Triple camera setup, 48MP wide-angle rear camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor & f/1.7 aperture. For Ultra-wide angle images, it has a 48MP camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor & f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 13MP telephoto camera with an f/3.0 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Miscellaneous Features

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition has a 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC flash charging. Other features include W-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & 4G support. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Price & Availability

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will be available in Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster skin. Coming to the price, because of the brilliant features prices are quite high. It is expected to cost around $1,900.

