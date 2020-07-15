Another low budget smartphone by Realme

Realme is ready to launch its low budget smartphone, Realme C11 soon. This smartphone is going to launch on July, 14 at 1:00 PM through an online event.

Realme C11 Specifications

Realme C11 has 6.5” HD+ display ( 1600 x 720 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Realme C11 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-Core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 with PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with realme UI 1.0.

Realme C11 will be available in 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSDXC card slot supporting upto 512GB.

Realme C11 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme C11 comes with Dual camera setup, 13MP wide-angle rear camera with f/2.2 aperture with Autofocus & 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP wide-angle front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme C11 Miscellaneous Features

Realme C11 has a 5000mAh long-lasting battery with 10W charging. Other features are W-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support.

Realme C11 Price & Availability

Realme C11 will be available in two different colors- Mint Green & Pepper Grey. Coming to the price, because of average features price will be average. Realme C11 is likely to cost around €90 ( approximately Rs.7,500 INR)

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



