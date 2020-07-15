Vivo is ready to launch its new X50 series on July, 16

Vivo is ready to launch its new X50 series in India. They announced the smartphone in India on the 1st of June but the launch was got delay due to COVID-19. But now they are going to launch the smartphone on July, 16 through an online event.

Vivo X50 series Specifications

Vivo X50 series has a 6.56” HDR10+ display ( 1080 x 2376 pixels). It has a glass sandwich body design glass on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Vivo X50 series is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver ) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch 10.5.

Vivo X50 series will be available in the same RAM with different storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is no expandable storage on the phone.

Vivo X50 series Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo X50 series comes with a Quad camera setup 48MP wide-angle camera with f/1.6 aperture & Autofocus. For portrait shots, it has a 13MP camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/2.5 aperture & 2x optical zoom. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 5MP camera for close images with f/2.5 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/2.5 aperture.

Vivo X50 series Miscellaneous Features

Vivo X50 series has a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging with Type-C cable & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & under-display fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is it supports the 5G network.

Vivo X50 series Price & Availability

Vivo X50 series will be available in three different colors- Black, Blue & Pink. Coming to the price, because of different storage variants, prices are also different. Vivo X50 series is likely to cost around $509.59 ( approximately Rs.39,000 INR ).

You can watch the live steam of the launch event at this link.

