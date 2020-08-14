Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch in September 2020

Samsung is ready to announce its new smartphone of Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy M51. It is the latest upcoming smartphone by Samsung. It is expected that the smartphone will be launch in September 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and frame & back is aluminum build.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2 x 2.2GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver) with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available in two different RAM & single storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot.



Samsung Galaxy M51 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a triple camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture with AutoFocus. For ultra-wide angle images, it has a 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 5MP depth camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C cable & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available in two different colors- Black & Blue. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to cost around €300 (approximately Rs. 24,990).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

