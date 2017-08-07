BSNL to take on Jio with its new Promotional Packs for Rs. 225 & Rs. 509

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the most aggressive when it comes to fighting competition these day. Every alternate day we hear a new Plan or Pack from BSNL which are quite attractive and today also BSNL is introducing new Prepaid Plan taking directly on Reliance Jio.

BSNL has introduced 2 new Unlimited Plans, the BSNL 225 Plan and BSNL 509 Plan. Both the new plans are already live in Gujarat telecom circle circle and might be extended to the country soon.

BSNL 225 Plan – In 225, 1GB Daily, 28 days, Unlimited BSNL Calls and more

Lets start with the BSNL 225 Plan, BSNL is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network, 700 mins for Local & STD calls on other network and daily 1 GB data per day for 28 days.

Plan Name BSNL 225 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 225 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls Calls Benefits 2 700 mins for calls on other network, 20p/min after 700 min Data Benefits 1 GB data/day Validity 28 days Status Promo Offer from 03 Aug, 2017 to 31 Oct, 2017 Condition 1 Offer for New & Existing Customers both Condition 2 Call Charges in Roaming as per standard roaming tariff

BSNL 509 Plan – In 509, 2GB Daily, 56 Days, Unlimited Calls

And now the BSNL 509 Plan, it is a direct take on Reliance Jio 509 Plan as it offers exactly the same benefits such as Unlimited Local & STD calls on any network along with 2 GB data per day for 56 days.

Plan Name BSNL 509 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 509 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls Calls Benefits 2 Unlimited Calls to other networks Data Benefits 2 GB data/day Validity 56 days Status Promo Offer from 03 Aug, 2017 to 31 Oct, 2017 Condition 1 Offer for New & Existing Customers both Condition 2 Call Charges in Roaming as per standard roaming tariff

Both the Plans, the 225 Plan and the 509 Plan are available as Promotional Offer from 03rd August, 2017 to 31st October, 2017.

Other Attractive BSNL Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just a couple of day ago launched 2 more attractive plan, the BSNL 378 Plan offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls on BSNL network, 30 min daily for other network along with 4 GB data daily for 30 days.

For data lovers, BSNL is already offering Plan 548 offering 5 GB data per day for 90 days in Rs. 548 and BSNL Triple Ace 333 Plan offering 3 GB date per day for 56 days and BSNL Chauka 444 Plan offering 4 GB data per day for 90 days.

You can check all BSNL Unlimited Packs on this page.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



