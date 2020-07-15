OnePlus Nord comes with 5G network

OnePlus is ready to launch its new smartphone, OnePlus Nord. They have confirmed it on their official website. The smartphone will be launched on July, 21st.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

OnePlus Nord will have a 6.55” display ( 1080 x 2400 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is a Super AMOLED capacitive display & is protected with Corning Gorilla Glasses 6.

OnePlus Nord will be powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver ) with Adreno 620. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.0. OnePlus Nord will be available in single RAM & storage variant- 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone comes with a huge storage option, there are is no expandable storage available on the phone.

OnePlus Nord Camera Features

On the imaging features, OnePlus Nord is expected to arrive with Quad camera setup 64MP camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.72 aperture & Autofocus. It has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a Dual punch-hole front camera setup 32MP wide-angle camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture & 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels f/2.45 aperture.

OnePlus Nord Miscellaneous Features

OnePlus Nord is expected to have 4300mAh long-lasting battery with 30W Warp charging support. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & most important it supports 5G network. The phone comes with an On-Screen fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord Price & Availability

OnePlus Nord will be available in Blue color only. Coming to the price, OnePlus Nord is likely to have cost around €415 (approximately Rs.34990 INR).We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

For the Live streaming of Launch Event, you have to purchase the invite first from this link.

