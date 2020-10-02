Mi 10T Lite comes with a Quad-Camera setup

Xiaomi is ready to launch its another new smartphone of the Mi 10 series, Mi 10T Lite. Both the smartphone was announced on September, 30 and will be expected to launch on October, 15.

Mi 10T Lite Specifications

Mi 10T Lite, both the smartphones has a 6.67” HDR10+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones have a glass sandwich body design, Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is plastic build.

Mi 10T Lite, both are powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 Octa-Core ( 2 x 2.2GHz Kryo 570 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 570) with Adreno 619 GPU. Both the smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Mi 10T Lite will be available in single RAM with two different storage options, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although both the phone has a huge storage option available on the phone, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

Mi 10T Lite Camera Features

On the imaging features, Mi 10T comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm superpixels & f/1.9 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera with 1.0µm superpixels & f/2.5 aperture.

Mi 10T Lite Miscellaneous Features

Mi 10T Lite the smartphone has a 4820mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C & reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

Mi 10T Lite Price & Availability

Mi 10T will be available in three different colors, Atlantic Blue, Pearl Grey & Rose Gold Beach. Coming to the price, Mi 10T Lite is likely to cost around €280 (approximately Rs.22,400).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

