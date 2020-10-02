Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro expected to launch on October, 15

After the success of Mi 10, Xiaomi is ready to launch its new smartphone of the Mi 10 series, Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro. Both the smartphone was announced on September, 30 and will be expected to launch on October, 15 at 12:00 PM IST.

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro, both the smartphones has a 6.67” HDR10+ display ( 1080 x 2400 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones have a glass sandwich body design, Triple Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro, both are powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU. Both the smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Mi 10T will be available in two different RAM with a single storage option, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. While Mi 10T Pro will be available in single RAM with two different storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although both the phone has a huge storage option available on the phone, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Mi 10T comes with a triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 1.6µm superpixels & f/1.9 aperture with 10x Digital zoom & AutoFocus. It has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 5MP camera for macro images with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 20MP front camera with 1.6µm superpixels & f/2.2 aperture. While Mi 10T Pro comes with triple camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 1.6µm pixels & f/1.7 aperture with 30x Digital zoom & AutoFocus. It has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 5MP camera for macro images with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 20MP front camera with 1.6µm superpixels & f/2.2 aperture.

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Miscellaneous Features

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro, both the smartphone has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with Type-C & reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & side-mounted fingerprint sensor & AI face unlock. Most important thing is that both the phone has 5G network support.

Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Price & Availability

Mi 10T will be available in two different colors, Cosmic Black & Lunar Silver. While Mi 10T Pro will be available in three different colors, Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver & Aurora Blue. Coming to the price, Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro is likely to cost around €599.90 (approximately Rs.48,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

