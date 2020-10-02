Google Pixel 4a 5G will be expected to launch on November, 05

Google ready to launch its new smartphone, Google Pixel 4a 5G. The smartphone was launch on September, 30 and will be expected to launch on November, 05.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications

Google 4a 5G has a 6.2” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.4a 5G:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and back & the frame is aluminum build.

Google Pixel 4a 5G is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11.

Google Pixel 4a 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a dual-camera setup, 12.2MP main rear camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. At last, it has a 16MP macro camera with 1.0µm & f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Miscellaneous Features

Google Pixel 4a 5G has a 3885mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging & USB Power Delivery 2.0 with 3.1 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Price & Availability

Google Pixel 4a 5G will be available in a single color, Black. Coming to the price, Google Pixel 4a 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.42,500).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating

loading...



