The new academic session of Delhi University has just begun and Vodafone India has rolled an amazing offer for all students of Delhi NCR. Vodafone has introduced Campus Survival Kit offering a prepaid sim card that will give up to 1GB /day data & unlimited calling along with a booklet of Value for Money hacks and offers & a trendy messenger bag.

The Vodafone Student Pack or Campus Survival Kit is priced at Rs. 445 (FRC) and it offers Unlimited Local & STD calls for 84 day along with 1 GB data per day. After 84 days, Vodafone Student Pack can be further extended by recharging with Rs. 352 and it will offer similar benefits.

How to get Vodafone Student Pack in Delhi NCR?

If you want to grab the latest Vodafone Student Pack in Delhi NCR, all you need to do is visit Vodafone India store with your College ID (List of Colleges mentioned below) and you can take up the Vodafone Student Pack for Rs. 445.

Once the 445 Pack initial validity (84 days) is expired, you can recharge with Rs. 352 and continue to enjoy the same benefits again for 84 days. The Vodafone Student Pack is even cheaper than the Reliance Jio 399 Plan that offer Unlimited Calls & Data for 84 days.

List of College/University IDs eligible for Vodafone Student Pack

We have sourced this list from Vodafone facebook page which has clearly mentioned the name of the colleges eligible for Vodafone Student Pack

Maharaja Agrasen College(MAC)

Northern India Engineering College, New Delhi

Raj Guru College of Applied Sciences for Women

Ramjas College, University of Delhi

Miranda House (Girls)

St. Stephen’s College, Delhi

Sri Guru Tej Bahadur Khalsa

Daulat Ram College

Hansraj College

Khalsa College – Delhi

IP College – Delhi

Hindu College

KiroriMal College (KMC)

Sri Ram College of Commerce – Delhi

YMCA Institute of Engineering

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

IIT Delhi

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

College of Vocational Studies, Sheikh Sarai

Deshbandhu College, Delhi University

Jamia Millia University

Hamdard University

YMCA – Delhi

ITI – Delhi

IGNOU – Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi India

TERI University

FORE University

Ramanujan College

Arts Faculty – Delhi

BIMTECH-Birla Institute of Management Technology(official)

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Dronacharya Government College

MDI Gurgaon

Alfalah School of Engineering and Technology

Manav Rachna University

DAV Centenary College

IGNOU

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Vodafone might update the list of colleges/university eligible for this pack. We will also update the list here as & when new colleges are added to the list.

