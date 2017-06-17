4G Plans

Telenor expands 4G services to 5 more cities in UP East, offers Unlimited 4G for Rs. 95

Telenor UP East 4G Packs 2017 | UP East 4G Unlimited Recharge 95Telenor India has revised its existing Internet Pack to offer Unlimited 2G as well 4G to its customers in UP East circle. Earlier the same pack was offering just Unlimited 2G benefits and no such pack was available for 4G users. Also Telenor has expanded its 4G services in UP East from just 3 cities to 8 cities now.

Initially Telenor 4G was available in just 3 cities of UP East circle – Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and now the same has been expanded to 5 more cities – Unnao, Raebareli, Mughalsarai, Mau & Azamgarh.

Apart from the Unlimited 4G 95 Pack mentioned above, Telenor offers 8 more 4G Packs for its customers in UP East telecom circle. Starting with the 4G Pack 11, Telenor offers 100 MB 4G Data for 1 day and the 4G Pack 22 offers 250 MB 4G Data for 1 day.

The 4G Pack 52 offers 50 MB 4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 85 offers 500 MB 4G Data for 21 days. The 4G Pack 95 offers Unlimited 2G/4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 149 offers Local calls @ 25p/min, STD calls @ 30p/min & 1 GB 4G Data for 21 days and so on.

Telenor UP East 4G Packs 2017

Price of the 4G Pack  (in Rs.)BenefitsValidity
11100 MB 4G Data1 day
22250 MB 4G Data1 day
5250 MB 4G data28 days
85500 MB 4G Data21 days
95 (Revised)Unlimited 2G/4G data 28 days
149Local calls @ 25p/min, STD calls @ 30p/min & 1 GB 4G Data28 days
219Local calls @ 25p/min, STD calls @ 30p/min & 2 GB 4G Data28 days
249500 Local & STD Mins with 1 GB 4G Data28 days
319500 Local & STD Mins with 2 GB 4G Data28 days

You can recharge the 4G Packs for UP East via MyTelenor App or do Online Recharge on Telenor website or via an Offline Retailer or via USSD as shared above.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Telenor expands 4G services to 5 more cities in UP East, offers Unlimited 4G for Rs. 95, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Telenor 25p Offer Bihar & Jharkhand 2017 [Complete Details]
  2. Telenor 25p Offer Gujarat 2017 [Complete Details]
  3. Telenor 25p Offer UP West 2017 [Complete Details]
  4. Telenor 25p Offer UP East 2017 [Complete Details]
  5. Idea Cellular expands 4G LTE services in Rajasthan, aims to reach more than 200 towns by August
  6. Telenor introduces Unlimited Calls & Data Packs, Rs. 116 & Rs. 146
  7. Aircel introduces New Minute Pack 129 & revises Unlimited Pack 349 for North East
  8. Vodafone announces Ramzan Special Offers for North East, Assam & West Bengal
  9. Idea introduces Unlimited Pack 786 in Haryana, offers Unlimited Calls even in Roaming
  10. Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *