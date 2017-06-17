Airtel India has silently launched new Unlimited Plans for its Prepaid customers across the country. The new Unlimited Prepaid Plans offers Unlimited Local & STD calls and also data up to 2.5 GB per day. Few days ago, we had reported about the launch up to 5 GB per day Unlimited Plan by Idea in Punjab and now airtel too has launched such plans.

Starting with Rs. 349 (actual price ranges from Rs. 345-Rs. 349 as per circle), Airtel is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days but is an old plan and you must be already using it. The new Unlimited Plans introduced by Airtel offer 1.25 GB data per day, 1.5 GB data per day, 2 GB data per day and lastly 2.5 GB data per day and all plans offer Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network.

Starting with 1.25 GB data per day, Airtel is offering this plan for Rs. 499 for 28 days. For 1.5 GB data per day, Airtel customers need to recharge with Rs. 648 and for 2 GB per day, Airtel would charge Rs. 899 and lastly, for 2.5 GB per day, the price has been fixed at Rs. 1198.

Airtel Different Per Day Usage Plans (for 4G handset with 4G SIM only)

For 4G Handset 1GB/day 1.25 GB/day 1.5 GB/day 2 GB/day 2.5 GB/day For non 4G Handset 1GB 2GB 3.5 GB 6 GB 9 GB Call Benefits Unlimited Local & STD Calls (with FUP-mentioned below) Price of the Pack 349 499 648 899 1198 Validity 28 days 28 days 28 days 28 days 28 days

All these plans are available for New & Existing customers across India (price might differ circle to circle), we will update the circle wise price and share the link soon and the validity of these plans is 28 days. Also there is a FUP for calls as below:

3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers within a period of 7 days

