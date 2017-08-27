After BSNL & Airtel, Idea & Vodafone too start offering Roam Like Home Benefits

Earlier this month, we had reported the launch of Roam Like Home Roaming Packs by Airtel for its prepaid customers and on Independence Day, BSNL too announced Home like Benefits in Roaming for its prepaid customers. And now Idea & Vodafone too have announced similar Roaming Packs for its customers.

Starting with Idea, the prepaid Idea customers can now avail Home like benefits when they are on Roaming in any circle. The Idea Roam Like Home pack is priced at Rs. 53 and is available in 14 telecom circles as of now. Talking of the price, the Idea Roam Like Home STV is priced at Rs. 53 in all the 14 circle where it is available now.

Just like Idea, Vodafone too has started offering Roam Like Home STV for its prepaid only customers but unlike Idea, Vodafone Roam Like Home STV is available in only 5 telecom circle as of now. The price of the Vodafone Roam Like Home STV is also different as per the telecom circle and ranges from Rs. 49 to Rs. 57 for 28 days.

Circle Idea Roam Like Home Pack Vodafone Roam Like Home Pack Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 53 Coming Soon Assam Coming Soon Coming Soon Bihar & Jharkhand Coming Soon Coming Soon Chennai Coming Soon Delhi 53 Coming Soon Gujarat 53 Coming Soon Haryana 53 49 Himachal Pradesh 53 Coming Soon Jammu & Kashmir Prepaid Roaming Not Available Coming Soon Karnataka Coming Soon Coming Soon Kerala Coming Soon Coming Soon Kolkatta 53 Coming Soon Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 53 Coming Soon Maharashtra 53 57 Mumbai 53 56 North East India Coming Soon Coming Soon Orissa 53 Coming Soon Punjab Coming Soon Coming Soon Rajasthan 53 Coming Soon Tamil Nadu Coming Soon Coming Soon UP East 53 48 UP West 53 57 West Bengal 53 Coming Soon

Using the Roam Like Home STV, you can carry forward the tariffs in our home circle to the roaming circle. For instance, if you have activated Unlimited Calling Pack in your home circle and have taken the Roam Like Home STV as well, the Outgoing Calls in Roaming would be as per your Unlimited Calling Pack and incoming calls would be free.

The only condition to enjoy benefits in Roaming like Home circle is that you must be on your default operator network to use it. For instance, if you are an Idea customer, you must be on Idea network in Roaming as well for availing the benefits. If you are not on Idea network in Roaming, standard roaming rates would apply.

