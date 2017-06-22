Idea Cellular has today launched new Unlimited Postpaid Plans for its customers across India. In all circles, Idea users would get Unlimited Calls as well as 1GB data. Idea has launched a Unlimited Calling in Roaming Plan with 1GB data per day offer as well.

Starting with Idea Ultimate 499 Postpaid Plan, Idea is offering two options – Daily Data option and Monthly Data Option. Under Daily Data Option, a user will get 1GB data per day along with Unlimited Local & STD Calls and Unlimited Incoming Calls in Roaming.

For users who does not like daily limit, Idea is offering 10 GB data per month under the Monthly Plan with Unlimited Local & STD Calls and Free incoming in Roaming as well. Additionally, a user would get 5 GB base data as well under both the options.

Similarly, Idea has launched Ultimate 699 Postpaid Plan with Daily & Monthly data options. Under Daily Data Option, Idea Cellular is offering 1 GB data per day and Unlimited Local & STD calls and all Roaming Calls would also be free, both Outgoing and Incoming.

Under the Monthly Option, Idea Cellular is offering offering 17 GB data per month and Unlimited Local & STD calls and all Roaming Calls would also be free, both Outgoing and Incoming. Additionally, a user would get 8 GB base data as well under both the options.

Idea Ultimate 499 Unlimited Postpaid Plans

Plan Name Ultimate 499 – Daily Data Option Ultimate 499 – Monthly Data Option Monthly Rental Rs. 499 Rs. 499 Local & STD Calls Unlimited Unlimited Roaming Incoming Calls Unlimited Unlimited Roaming Outgoing Calls Standard Roaming Charges Local & STD Calls SMS 100 Local & National per Day 100 Local & National per Day Data Unlimited 2G/3G/4G data , speed to reduce to 80kbps post 5GB. Additional 1GB/day 2G/3G/4G data for 4G handset users till 31st March 2018 Unlimited 2G/3G/4G data , speed to reduce to 80kbps post 5 GB. Additional 10 GB/month 2G/3G/4G data for 4G handset users Bonus Offer 1GB 4G/3G Data/day for 4G handsets 15 GB 4G/3G Data

Idea Ultimate 699 Unlimited Postpaid Plans

Plan Name Ultimate 649 – Daily Data Option Ultimate 649 – Monthly Data Option Monthly Rental Rs. 649 Rs. 649 Local & STD Calls Unlimited Unlimited Roaming Incoming Calls Unlimited Unlimited Roaming Outgoing Calls Unlimited Unlimited SMS 100 Local & National per Day 100 Local & National per Day Data Unlimited 2G/3G/4G data , speed to reduce to 80kbps post 8 GB. Additional 1.5 GB/day 2G/3G/4G data for 4G handset users till 31st March 2018 Unlimited 2G/3G/4G data , speed to reduce to 80kbps post 8 GB. Additional 17 GB/month 2G/3G/4G data for 4G handset users Bonus Offer 1GB 4G/3G Data/day for 4G handsets 25 GB 4G/3G Data

For 3G circles, there is no Monthly Data option available but the Daily Data Option is available under both the plans.

You can visit this page (Idea’s) and register your details if you are interested in any of the above mentioned plans.

