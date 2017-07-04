Aircel

Aircel launches 2 New Unlimited Calling Packs in Assam

Aircel Unlimited Packs New 89 & 199 AssamAircel has just launched 2 new Unlimited Calling Plans for its customers in Assam telecom circle. Apart from the 2 New Unlimited Calling Packs, Aircel has revised 1 Unlimited Calling Pack reducing the validity of the pack from 15 days to 7 days.

Starting with the newly launched Unlimited Calling Plan 89, Aircel offers Unlimited Aircel to Aircel Calls, 100 Min for other network calls & 50MB 3G data for 7 days and the other newly launched Unlimited Calling Plan 199 offers Unlimited All Local & STD Calls for 14 days.

Also the Unlimited Calling Plan 99 offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls for 15 days has now been revised to offer same benefits for 7 days.

Price of the Unlimited Calling Plan  (in Rs.)BenefitsValidity
89 (New)Unlimited Aircel to Aircel Calls, 100 Min for other network calls & 50MB 3G data7 days
199 (New)Unlimited All Local & STD Calls14 days
99 (Revised)Unlimited All Local & STD Calls7 15 days

Also there is FUP Policy for the Unlimited Packs as mentioned below:

  • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
  • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

You can recharge the Aircel Unlimited Calling Plans for Assam via MyAircel App or do Online Recharge on Aircel website or via an Offline Retailer.

