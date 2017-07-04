Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been very active in the past few months launching offers almost every fortnight. As of now there are many offers and some users want to compare the best offers and then opt for it. We have brought a comparison between Triple Ace 333, Chauka 444 and BSNL Sixer 666.

BSNL Triple Ace was launched in April 2017 offering 3GB data/day for 90 days as a promotional offer. It is due to come to an end on 22nd July, 2017 but in between when BSNL Chauka 444 was launched in June 2017, the Triple Ace Plan was revised. So now the Triple Ace 333 offers 3GB data/day for 60 days.

In June, 2017, BSNL launched one of the best Data Pack across country offering 4GB data/day for 90 days with its Chauka 444 offer. BSNL Chauka 444 was launched on 15th June and can be recharged and there is no specific end date to this offer.

Lastly, BSNL launched Sixer 666 offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 60 days. But BSNL Sixer is not a Special Tariff Voucher rather it is a Prepaid Plan and this plan too is launched as a Regular Plan and there is no end to this offer as well.

BSNL Triple Ace 333 vs BSNL Chauka 444 vs BSNL Sixer 666

Particulars BSNL Triple Ace 333 BSNL Chauka 444 BSNL Sixer 666 Type of Offers Promotional Special Tariff Voucher Promotional Special Tariff Voucher Regular Prepaid Plan Price Rs. 333 Rs. 444 Rs. 666 Data Benefits 3GB/day 4GB/day 2GB/day Calling Benefits NA NA Unlimited Local & STD Calling to all networks Validity 60 days 90 days 180 days Validity-Other Before 15th June, the validity was 90 days NA Unlimited Calls & Data only for 60 days Available from 22-Apr-17 15-Jun-17 01-Jul-17 Available till 22-Jul-17 Regular Offer Regular Offer

You can recharge BSNL Triple Ace 333 or BSNL Chauka 444 by USSD or by sending SMS, know more on this page. For BSNL Sixer 666 you will have to migrate to the new Plan if you are an existing customers, know how to migrate on this page.

