BSNL Triple Ace 333 vs BSNL Chauka 444 vs BSNL Sixer 666

BSNL Triple Ace 333 vs BSNL Chauka 444 vs BSNL Sixer 666Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been very active in the past few months launching offers almost every fortnight. As of now there are many offers and some users want to compare the best offers and then opt for it. We have brought a comparison between Triple Ace 333, Chauka 444 and BSNL Sixer 666.

BSNL Triple Ace was launched in April 2017 offering 3GB data/day for 90 days as a promotional offer. It is due to come to an end on 22nd July, 2017 but in between when BSNL Chauka 444 was launched in June 2017, the Triple Ace Plan was revised. So now the Triple Ace 333 offers  3GB data/day for 60 days.

In June, 2017, BSNL launched one of the best Data Pack across country offering 4GB data/day for 90 days with its Chauka 444 offer. BSNL Chauka 444 was launched on 15th June and can be recharged and there is no specific end date to this offer.

Lastly, BSNL launched Sixer 666 offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 60 days. But BSNL Sixer is not a Special Tariff Voucher rather it is a Prepaid Plan and this plan too is launched as a Regular Plan and there is no end to this offer as well. 

ParticularsBSNL Triple Ace 333BSNL Chauka 444BSNL Sixer 666
Type of OffersPromotional Special Tariff VoucherPromotional Special Tariff VoucherRegular Prepaid Plan
PriceRs. 333Rs. 444Rs. 666
Data Benefits3GB/day4GB/day2GB/day
Calling BenefitsNANAUnlimited Local & STD Calling to all networks
Validity60 days90 days180 days
Validity-OtherBefore 15th June, the validity was 90 days NAUnlimited Calls & Data only for 60 days
Available from 22-Apr-1715-Jun-1701-Jul-17
Available till22-Jul-17Regular OfferRegular Offer

You can recharge BSNL Triple Ace 333 or BSNL Chauka 444 by USSD or by sending SMS, know more on this page. For BSNL Sixer 666 you will have to migrate to the new Plan if you are an existing customers, know how to migrate on this page.

