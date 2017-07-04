First Recharge Coupons

Idea introduces FRC 195 for its Assam & North East customers

Idea Assam First Recharge Coupons FRC 2017Idea Cellular has launched a new First Recharge Coupon for its customers in Assam & North East telecom circle. Priced at Rs. 195, the new FRC offers 400 Local and National mobile mins for 28 days and I2I mobile calls @ 10p/min and other Local and STD calls @30p/min for 90 days with 1 GB 4G/3G data for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS at default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days.

Apart from the newly launched FRC 195, Idea offers 13 more First Recharge Coupons for its customers in Assam telecom circle.

Starting with the FRC 32, Idea offers All Local and STD mobile calls @ 30p/min for 90 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days and the FRC 51 offers All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 90 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days.

The FRC 52 offers All Mobile calls @ 1.2p/2sec for 90 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days and the FRC 94 offers 2GB 2G/4G data (for 4G Handset users) and 1GB 2G/4G data (for Non 4G Handset users) All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 90 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 90 days.

The FRC 101 offers All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 30 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 30 days and the FRC 102 offers 400 Local and National Mobile Mins for 28 days.

Idea Assam First Recharge Coupons (FRC) 2017

Price of the FRC  (in Rs.)Benefits
32All Local and STD mobile calls @ 30p/min for 90 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days
51All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 90 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days
52All Mobile calls @ 1.2p/2sec for 90 days & 100MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days
942GB 2G/4G data (for 4G Handset users) and 1GB 2G/4G data (for Non 4G Handset users) All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 90 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 90 days
101All Mobile Calls 30p/min for 30 days & 100 MB 2G Internet for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 30 days
102400 Local and National Mobile Mins for 28 days
1531GB 3G/4G for 30 days & All Calls @30p/min for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS @default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 90 days
154Unlimited I2I local/STD calls & 2GB 2G/4G data for 4G Handsets and 1GB 2G/4G data for 2G/3G Handsets.
1871GB 3G data for 30 days & I2I mobile calls @10p/min and Local and National mobile calls@30p/min for 90 days.
195 (NEW)400 Local and National Mobile Mins for 28 days and I2I mobile calls @ 10p/min and other Loc and STD calls @30p/min for 90 days. & 1 GB 4G/3G data for 30 days & 1st 2 SMS at default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 60 days
253Unlimited Local calls & 2GB 4G/2G data for 4G Handset or 1GB 4G/2G data for 2G/3G Handset
297Unlimited I2I Local & National calls and 1GB 2G/4G data per day
353Unlimited Local & National Calls & Unlimited 2G/4G data per day for 4G Handsets(Speed to reduce @80Kbps post 1GB per day consumption in case of 4G Handsets) or 2GB 2G/4G data for 2G/3G Handsets.
393For 4G HS-Unlimited Local & National calls&1GB(2G/4G) daily data for 84 days,For Non 4G HS-Unlimited Local & National calls&2GB(2G/4G)data for 35 days. Speed to reduce @80 Kbps post 1GB usage&1st 2 SMS@default rate & then 20 daily SMS free for 90 day
447Unlimited I2I Local & National mins and 3000 Local & National Outgoing mins & 1 GB 2G/4G per day

There is a FUP for the Unlimited Packs as below:

  • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
  • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
  • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days
