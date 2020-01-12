Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite to launch in India soon

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India by the end of January, 2020. Both these smartphones were announced earlier this month at CES 2020.

Coming to the specs, both the phones have 6.7” Full HD+ Infinity-0 Display. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Snapdragon’s 855 chipset. It will come in 2 storage variants, 6GB RAM with 128 GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128 GB ROM with microSD support for external storage.

On the imaging front, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has 48MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 12 MP ultrawide camera with 123-degree FoV and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has 32MP front-facing camera on a punch hole with f/2.2 lens. The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite camera setup is going to be the Super Steady OIS for its main camera, which support more stabilization than its flagship.

Talking of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it comes with S Pen with Air Command feature. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 9810 octa core processor, the same used in last year’s flagships. Like Samsung S10 Lite, it will also come with 2 storage options, 6GB RAM with 128 GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128 GB ROM with microSD support for external storage.

The camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is however different from S10 Lite. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will has 12MP f/1.7 main shooter with Dual Pixel AF and OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

Both the devices will have Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.0 topping. Other feature that differ the two devices is presence of 3.5mm audio jack on Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the same is missing on the Galaxy S10 Lite

Lastly, both the phones have 4500mAh battery supported with 25W fast charging. Both the phones will be available in Prism White, Prism Black or Prism Blue colours initially. However, Aura Glow, Aura Black or Aura Red colour options are expected to be available in coming months.

Lastly the price, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to cost €599 and the Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to cost €649. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about these devices.

