BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers till 25th June, 2017

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched 2 Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers for its customers in Haryana telecom circle. The Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers are available starting 28th June, 2017 for next 90 days.

Starting with Special Tariff Voucher 196, BSNL is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network across India along with 2GB data. After 2GB the speeds would get reduced to 80 Kbps till infinity. The validity of this special tariff vouchers is 14 days.

The Special Tariff Voucher 197 launched by BSNL Haryana offers 1500 mins for calling on BSNL network only along with 900 mins for calling on other network along with 2GB data. Calls after 1500/900 mins would be charged @ 20p/min. The validity of special tariff voucher 197 is 30 days.

BSNL Haryana New Special Tariff Vouchers 2017

Name of the Plan Special Tariff Voucher 196 Special Tariff Voucher 197 Price of the Pack Rs. 196 Rs. 197 Data Benefits 2GB 2GB/day Calling Benefits Unlimited Local & STD to any network 1500 BSNL to BSNL Mins, 900 BSNL to other mins Validity 14 days 30 days Available from 28th June, 2017 28th June, 2017 Available till 25th September, 2017 25th September, 2017

Both the above mentioned Special Tariff Vouchers are available till 25th September 2017 only.

