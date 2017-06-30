BSNL

BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers till 25th June, 2017

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

BSNL Haryana STV 196 & STV 197 LaunchedBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched 2 Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers for its customers in Haryana telecom circle. The Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers are available starting 28th June, 2017 for next 90 days.

Starting with Special Tariff Voucher 196, BSNL is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network across India along with 2GB data. After 2GB the speeds would get reduced to 80 Kbps till infinity. The validity of this special tariff vouchers is 14 days.

The Special Tariff Voucher 197 launched by BSNL Haryana offers 1500 mins for calling on BSNL network only along with 900 mins for calling on other network along with 2GB data. Calls after 1500/900 mins would be charged @ 20p/min. The validity  of special tariff voucher 197 is 30 days.

BSNL Haryana New Special Tariff Vouchers 2017

Name of the PlanSpecial Tariff Voucher 196Special Tariff Voucher 197
Price of the PackRs. 196Rs. 197
Data Benefits2GB2GB/day
Calling BenefitsUnlimited Local & STD to any network1500 BSNL to BSNL Mins, 900 BSNL to other mins
Validity14 days30 days
Available from28th June, 201728th June, 2017
Available till25th September, 201725th September, 2017

Both the above mentioned Special Tariff Vouchers are available till 25th September 2017 only.

