Idea Cellular launches MyIdea App and Idea Website exclusive Unlimited Pack 402 & Combo Voucher 202

Idea New Combo Packs 402 & 202Idea Cellular has silently launched a new Unlimited Pack & Combo Voucher for its customer across India. The New Unlimited Pack and the Combo Voucher are web exclusive i.e. benefits offered would be available only & only if recharged via MyIdea App or on Idea Website.

The MyIdea & Web Exclusive Unlimited Pack is priced at Rs. 402 and it offers Rs 50 talk time along with Unlimited Local & STD Calls to any network in India and 1GB data/day. Also to some lucky customers in some circles, Idea is offering 5% additional Talk Time along with Rs. 50 as standard offer for everyone. The validity of the Unlimited Calls & Data would be 28 days.

The other MyIdea & Web Exclusive packs launched is a Combo Voucher 202. Idea is offering a talk time of Rs. 150 along with 1GB data having validity of 28 days for data and unlimited for talk time.

PacksBenefitsValidity
Combo Voucher 202
  • On MyIdea App or Idea Website – 1 GB 3G Data & Rs. 150 talk time
  • On Other Sources – Talk Time Rs. 172.65 & 5 Local I2I Minutes Valid for 1 Day
28 days for data
Unlimited Pack 402
  • On My Idea App and Idea Website – Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 1GB Daily 3G Data for 28 days & RS.70.10 talk time (Rs. 50 + Rs. 20.10 bonus talk time)
  • On Other Sources – Talk Time Rs.346.57 with 5 Local I2I Minutes Valid for 1 Day
28 days for data

In case the Rs. 402 and Rs. 202 recharge is done other than MyIdea App or Idea Website, regular talk time would be given.

You can download MyIdea App on Android | iOS or visit Idea Website to recharge these newly launched packs.

