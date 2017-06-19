Airtel offers 6 Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plans for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana telecom circle. Starting with the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 23, Airtel offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 100 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 1 day and the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 53 offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 7 days.

Airtel to Airtel AP & Telengana Unlimited Calling Plans 2017

Price of the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan (in Rs.) Benefits Validity 23 Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 100 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data 1 day 53 Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data 7 days 89 Unlimited Local & STD airtel calls 2 days 93 Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 100 min for Local & STD Calls on other networks, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data 7 days 148 Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 300 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data 28 days 244 Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 1 GB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data 28 days

You can recharge the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plans for Andhra Pradesh & Telengana via MyAirtel App or do Online Recharge on Airtel website or via an Offline Retailer.

