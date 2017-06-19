Unlimited Plans

Airtel to Airtel AP & Telengana Unlimited Calling Plans 2017

Airtel to Airtel AP & Telengana Unlimited Calling Plans 2017 Airtel offers 6 Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plans for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana telecom circle. Starting with the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 23, Airtel offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 100 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 1 day and the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 53 offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 7 days.

The Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 89 offers Unlimited Local & STD airtel calls for 2 days and the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 93 offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 100 min for Local & STD Calls on other networks, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 7 days.

The Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 148 offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 300 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 28 days and the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan 244 offers Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 1 GB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data for 28 days.

Price of the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plan  (in Rs.)BenefitsValidity
23Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 100 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data1 day
53Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data7 days
89Unlimited Local & STD airtel calls2 days
93Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 100 min for Local & STD Calls on other networks, 4G Handset – 250 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data7 days
148Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 300 MB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data28 days
244Unlimited airtel to airtel Local & STD calls, 4G Handset – 1 GB data, Non 4G Handset – 50 MB data28 days

You can recharge the Airtel to Airtel Unlimited Calling Plans for Andhra Pradesh & Telengana via MyAirtel App or do Online Recharge on Airtel website or via an Offline Retailer.

