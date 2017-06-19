Idea starts rolling out Daily & Weekly Packs for all circles

Idea Cellular has silently started rolling out the Daily & Weekly Packs for its prepaid customers across the country. Just yesterday we had published a story related to launch of Rozana Packs by Reliance and also Airtel has introduced Daily & Weekly packs a few days ago after Vodafone announced the launch of such packages in the country.
Idea Cellular just like Airtel & Vodafone offers 1 Daily Pack and 2 Weekly packs, the Daily Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 100 MB Data for 4G handset users for 1 day and the Weekly Packs offers Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 250 MB Data and Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data for 7 days.
The Daily Packs are available in the price range of Rs. 11 – Rs. 25 depending upon the circle and the 2 Weekly Packs are available in range of Rs. 41-Rs. 57 and Rs. 82-Rs. 89 respectively.
Idea Daily & Weekly Packs
|On 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 100 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 250 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data
|On non 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network
&
50 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network
&
50 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network
&
50 MB Data
|Price Range (actual price differs as per the circle)
|Rs. 11 – Rs. 25
|Rs. 41-Rs. 57
|Rs. 82-Rs. 89
We will bring the updated Circle Wise Price for Daily Packs & Weekly Packs soon.
