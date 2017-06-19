Idea starts rolling out Daily & Weekly Packs for all circles

Idea Cellular has silently started rolling out the Daily & Weekly Packs for its prepaid customers across the country. Just yesterday we had published a story related to launch of Rozana Packs by Reliance and also Airtel has introduced Daily & Weekly packs a few days ago after Vodafone announced the launch of such packages in the country.

Idea Cellular just like Airtel & Vodafone offers 1 Daily Pack and 2 Weekly packs, the Daily Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 100 MB Data for 4G handset users for 1 day and the Weekly Packs offers Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 250 MB Data and Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data for 7 days.

The Daily Packs are available in the price range of Rs. 11 – Rs. 25 depending upon the circle and the 2 Weekly Packs are available in range of Rs. 41-Rs. 57 and Rs. 82-Rs. 89 respectively.

Idea Daily & Weekly Packs

On 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 100 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network & 250 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data On non 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network

&

50 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network

&

50 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Idea network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network

&

50 MB Data Price Range (actual price differs as per the circle) Rs. 11 – Rs. 25 Rs. 41-Rs. 57 Rs. 82-Rs. 89

We will bring the updated Circle Wise Price for Daily Packs & Weekly Packs soon.

