Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 in India. They confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 through their social media handles. The smartphone is going to launch on May 8, 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

Coming to the specs of the phone, Xiaomi Mi 10 has 6.67” HDR10+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glasses 5.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered with 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 (Octa-core 1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in three different RAM & storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. There is no expandable storage option in Mi 10. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with Quad-camera setup with 108 MP main rear camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. For ultrawide images, it has 13 MP with f/2.4 aperture. For close angle shots it has 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last it also has a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 20 MP wide angle punch hole camera with 0.9 µm pixels with f/2.0 aperture.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 has non-removable 4780 mAh battery with with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging & 5W reverse wireless charging with power delivery 3.0. Other features are under display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & 2.0 Type-C, 1.0 reversible connector. Most importantly, Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to support 5G network in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price & Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in three colors – Coral Green, Twilight Grey & Peach Gold. Lastly coming to the price, because of three different RAM & storage variants, prices will vary as per specifications.

The 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is expected to be available for $469.99, while 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage is expected to be available for $639.99 and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage for $899.99.

