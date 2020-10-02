Xiaomi is ready to launch Mi Mix Alpha with a 108MP camera

Xiaomi India is ready to launch its new smartphone, Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha. The smartphone was announced in September 2019, but the launch was canceled due to some issue, now the smartphone is expected to launch the smartphone in November 2020.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha Specifications

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha has a 7.92” FHD+ display ( 2088 x 2250 pixels). It has a glass sandwich body design, Glass on its front & back and the frame is titanium build.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core (1 x 2.96GHz Kryo 485 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone comes Pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha comes with a triple-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP telephoto camera with 1.4µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture with Dual pixel AutoFocus. At last, it has a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has no front camera but we can use the main camera as a front camera.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha has a 4050mAh non-removable battery with 40W fast charging with Type-C cable. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & an optical under-display fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha Price & Availability

Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha will be available in Black color only. Coming to the price, Xiaomi MI Mix Alpha is likely to cost around €2500 (approximately Rs.1,99,990).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

