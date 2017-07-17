Weekly Round Up – Jio 399 Plan, Moto E4 Idea FRC, Jio Micromax Offer, Airtel Postpaid Promise & more

1. Jio Prepaid Plan July 2017 – Reliance Jio has revised its Prepaid Plans earlier this month. With its Jio 399 Plan, Reliance Jio has continued the Price War for at least next 84 days. You can know more on this page.

2. More about Jio Prepaid Plans – Jio introduced new Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Calls & 1 GB data for 84 days, Jio also revised its existing Jio 309 Plan and Jio 509 Plan. We also compared Jio 399 Plan vs other prepaid plans from Idea, Vodafone, Airtel & BSNL, you can visit this page to read more.

3. Airtel Postpaid Promise – On 10th July, Airtel announced its new Initiative, the Airtel Postpaid Promise offering Data Carry Forward, Airtel Secure and more.

4. Jio Micromax Extra Data Offer – Reliance Jio tied up with Micromax to offer extra data to its users. Micromax smartphone owners can avail up to 50 GB extra data from Reliance Jio. Earlier, Reliance Jio tied up with Xiaomi, Celkon & Asus users offering up to 10 GB data each month. You can read full story for Xiaomi on this page, for Asus on this page & for Celkon on this page.

5. Reliance Communication launched Plan 193, Plan 153 and Plan 303. Under Reliance 193 Plan, it is offering 1GB 4G data per day for 28 days and no calls benefits. Under Reliance 153 Plan, it is offering 1GB 4G data with 60 mins daily for 14 days and under Reliance 303 Plan, it is offering 1GB 4G data with 60 mins daily for 28 days.

A similar Plan was launched earlier this month, the Reliance 555 Plan where Reliance is offering 1GB data & 60 mins daily for 90 days.

6. Moto E4 & E4 Plus users can avail Unlimited Calling & Data (with FUP) with Idea’s FRC 443 for 84 days. Idea tied up with Moto to offer Unlimited Benefits similar to its tie up with Vivo where is offering 1.5 GB data per day for Rs. 302.

7. Telenor 84 days Unlimited 4G Plan – Telenor India has started offering competitive plans and Telenor 123 Plan is one of them. Telenor 123 Plan is launched in Gujarat and offer 84 days of Unlimited Local & STD Telenor calls with 1GB 4G/2G data per day.

Telenor is already offering Plan 116 & Plan 146 where Telenor is offering Unlimited Local & STD Telenor to Telenor Calls and 1GB 4G data per day.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



