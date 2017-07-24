Vodafone 244 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Vodafone 244 Plan, Validity of Vodafone 244 Plan 70 days, Offers of Vodafone 244 Plan 70 GB
Vodafone India has launched a new FRC or First Recharge Coupon Rs. 244 offering Unlimited Local & STD Vodafone to Vodafone calls along with 1GB data for 70 days. The Vodafone 244 Plan is available for only new customers across the country.
Vodafone 244 Plan – 70 Day, 70 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda 244 Plan
|Plan Name
|Vodafone 244 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 244
|Calls Benefits 1
|Unlimited Local & STD calls on Vodafone network only
|Data Benefits
|1GB data/day
|Validity
|70 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Condition 1
|Only for new customers
|Condition 2
|Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming
Vodafone 244 Plan – Circle Wise Price
|Circle
|Price
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|Rs. 244
|Assam
|Rs. 244
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|Rs. 244
|Chennai
|Rs. 244
|Delhi
|Rs. 244
|Gujarat
|Rs. 244
|Haryana
|Rs. 244
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs. 244
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Rs. 244
|Karnataka
|Rs. 244
|Kerala
|Rs. 244
|Kolkatta
|Rs. 244
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|Rs. 244
|Maharashtra
|Rs. 244
|Mumbai
|Rs. 244
|North East India
|Rs. 244
|Orissa
|Rs. 244
|Punjab
|Rs. 244
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 244
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 244
|UP East
|Rs. 244
|UP West
|Rs. 244
|West Bengal
|Rs. 244
Vodafone 244 Plan – Terms & Conditions
- Vodafone 244 Plan is available only for new customers as First Recharge Coupon. New customers can dial *121# or install MyVodafone App to know their best offer.
- This Vodafone Plan has a Fair Usage Policy as below:
- 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
- 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
- Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days
Vodafone 244 Plan – Alternative
- Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
- Vodafone 399 Plan – This plan is for existing customers wherein Vodafone is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls with 1GB data per day for 84 days in Rs. 395-Rs. 401. You can read more in detail at this page.
- Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
- Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
- Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.
