Vodafone 244 Plan – 70 Day, 70 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda 244 Plan

Vodafone India has launched a new FRC or First Recharge Coupon Rs. 244 offering Unlimited Local & STD Vodafone to Vodafone calls along with 1GB data for 70 days. The Vodafone 244 Plan is available for only new customers across the country.

Plan Name Vodafone 244 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 244 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited Local & STD calls on Vodafone network only Data Benefits 1GB data/day Validity 70 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Only for new customers Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Vodafone 244 Plan – Circle Wise Price

Circle Price Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 244 Assam Rs. 244 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 244 Chennai Rs. 244 Delhi Rs. 244 Gujarat Rs. 244 Haryana Rs. 244 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 244 Jammu & Kashmir Rs. 244 Karnataka Rs. 244 Kerala Rs. 244 Kolkatta Rs. 244 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 244 Maharashtra Rs. 244 Mumbai Rs. 244 North East India Rs. 244 Orissa Rs. 244 Punjab Rs. 244 Rajasthan Rs. 244 Tamil Nadu Rs. 244 UP East Rs. 244 UP West Rs. 244 West Bengal Rs. 244

Vodafone 244 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Vodafone 244 Plan is available only for new customers as First Recharge Coupon. New customers can dial *121# or install is available only for new customers as First Recharge Coupon. New customers can dial# or install MyVodafone App to know their best offer. This Vodafone Plan has a Fair Usage Policy as below: 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Vodafone 244 Plan – Alternative

