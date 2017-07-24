Vodafone 244 Plan – 70 Day, 70 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda 244 Plan

Unlimited Plans

Vodafone India has launched a new FRC or First Recharge Coupon Rs. 244 offering Unlimited Local & STD Vodafone to Vodafone calls along with 1GB data for 70 days. The Vodafone 244 Plan is available for only new customers across the country.

Plan NameVodafone 244 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 244
Calls Benefits 1Unlimited Local & STD calls on Vodafone network only
Data Benefits1GB data/day
Validity70 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Condition 1Only for new customers
Condition 2Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Vodafone 244 Plan – Circle Wise Price

CirclePrice
Andhra Pradesh & TelenganaRs. 244
AssamRs. 244
Bihar & JharkhandRs. 244
ChennaiRs. 244
DelhiRs. 244
GujaratRs. 244
HaryanaRs. 244
Himachal PradeshRs. 244
Jammu & KashmirRs. 244
KarnatakaRs. 244
KeralaRs. 244
KolkattaRs. 244
Madhya Pradesh & ChattisgarhRs. 244
MaharashtraRs. 244
MumbaiRs. 244
North East IndiaRs. 244
OrissaRs. 244
PunjabRs. 244
RajasthanRs. 244
Tamil NaduRs. 244
UP EastRs. 244
UP WestRs. 244
West BengalRs. 244

Vodafone 244 Plan – Terms & Conditions

  1. Vodafone 244 Plan is available only for new customers as First Recharge Coupon. New customers can dial *121# or install MyVodafone App to know their best offer.
  2. This Vodafone Plan has a Fair Usage Policy as below:
    1. 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
    2. 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
    3. Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Vodafone 244 Plan – Alternative

  • Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
  • Vodafone 399 Plan – This plan is for existing customers wherein Vodafone is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls with 1GB data per day for 84 days in Rs. 395-Rs. 401. You can read more in detail at this page.
  • Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
  • Airtel 244 PlanAirtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days. 
  • Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day. 
