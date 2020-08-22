Vivo Y20 is expected to launch in November 2020

Vivo is ready to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo Y20. The smartphone is expected to launch in November 2020.

Vivo Y20 Specifications

Vivo Y20 will have a 6.53” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a bezel-less punch-hole display.

Vivo Y20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core (4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 240 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 240) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch OS.

Vivo Y20 will be available to single RAM & storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is 256 GB expandable storage available on the phone.

Vivo Y20 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo Y20 will come with the triple camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.9 aperture with autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a dual front camera, 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y20 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo Y20 will have a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support with Type-C, 1.0 reversible connector. Other Features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y20 Price & Availability

Vivo Y20 will be available in two different colors – Black & Blue. Coming to the price, Vivo Y20 is likely to cost of €175 ( approximately Rs.14,000).

