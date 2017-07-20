Reliance Jio

Now Vivo Smartphone users can enjoy Extra Data from Reliance Jio

Vivo Jio Extra Data Offer July 2017Every alternate day, we are witnessing Jio teaming up with a new handset manufacturer offering Extra Data and today Jio is offering Extra Data for Vivo smartphone users. Jio has teamed up with Vivo for the 2nd time after its Vivo Jio Cricket Mania during IPL season earlier this year.

Coming to the details, just like other Extra Data offers, Vivo smartphone users are categorised in 2 groups. So Group I includes Y21L, Y27L, Y31L, Y51L, V1, V1Max, V3, V3Max, X5Pro, Xshot, Y55L, V5, Y53, Y55S, Y66 and V5S and Group II has Vivo V5 Plus & Vivo X5 Max.

Group I devices would get 7 GB additional Extra Data with each recharge of Rs. 309 or more for 6 recharges done on or after 30th June, 2017. Group II devices would get 10 GB additional Extra Data with each recharge of Rs. 309 or more for 6 recharges done on or after 30th June, 2017. The Vivo Jio Extra Data offer is available till 31st March 2018 Only.

The Vivo Jio Extra Data Offer is available for new customers buying a new Vivo smartphone and activating Jio services on the same device during the offer period which started on 30th June, 2017. The Additional Data Voucher would be credited to the account of Eligible Subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge.

GroupExtra DataDevices
Group I7 GB Extra Data Voucher per Rs. 309 recharge or more
  • Y21L
  • Y27L
  • Y31L
  • Y51L
  • V1
  • V1Max
  • V3
  • V3Max
  • X5Pro
  • Xshot
  • Y55L
  • V5
  • Y53
  • Y55S
  • Y66
  • V5S
Group II10 GB Extra Data Voucher per Rs. 309 recharge or more
  • Vivo V5 Plus
  • Vivo X5 Max

How to Activate Extra Data Voucher for Jio Vivo Extra Data Voucher 

Activate Reliance Jio Extra Data Offer

You can read all the Terms & Conditions on this page before doing Jio recharge or buying a Vivo handset. Also Reliance Jio tied up with Micromax to offer extra data to its users. Micromax smartphone owners can avail up to 50 GB extra data from Reliance Jio. Earlier, Reliance Jio tied up with Xiaomi, Celkon & Asus users offering up to 10 GB data each month. You can read full story for Xiaomi on this page, for Asus on this page & for Celkon on this page.

