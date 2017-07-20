Every alternate day, we are witnessing Jio teaming up with a new handset manufacturer offering Extra Data and today Jio is offering Extra Data for Vivo smartphone users. Jio has teamed up with Vivo for the 2nd time after its Vivo Jio Cricket Mania during IPL season earlier this year.

Coming to the details, just like other Extra Data offers, Vivo smartphone users are categorised in 2 groups. So Group I includes Y21L, Y27L, Y31L, Y51L, V1, V1Max, V3, V3Max, X5Pro, Xshot, Y55L, V5, Y53, Y55S, Y66 and V5S and Group II has Vivo V5 Plus & Vivo X5 Max.

Group I devices would get 7 GB additional Extra Data with each recharge of Rs. 309 or more for 6 recharges done on or after 30th June, 2017. Group II devices would get 10 GB additional Extra Data with each recharge of Rs. 309 or more for 6 recharges done on or after 30th June, 2017. The Vivo Jio Extra Data offer is available till 31st March 2018 Only.

The Vivo Jio Extra Data Offer is available for new customers buying a new Vivo smartphone and activating Jio services on the same device during the offer period which started on 30th June, 2017. The Additional Data Voucher would be credited to the account of Eligible Subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge.

Jio Vivo Extra Data Offer July 2017

Group Extra Data Devices Group I 7 GB Extra Data Voucher per Rs. 309 recharge or more Y21L

Y27L

Y31L

Y51L

V1

V1Max

V3

V3Max

X5Pro

Xshot

Y55L

V5

Y53

Y55S

Y66

V5S Group II 10 GB Extra Data Voucher per Rs. 309 recharge or more Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo X5 Max

How to Activate Extra Data Voucher for Jio Vivo Extra Data Voucher

You can read all the Terms & Conditions on this page before doing Jio recharge or buying a Vivo handset. Also Reliance Jio tied up with Micromax to offer extra data to its users. Micromax smartphone owners can avail up to 50 GB extra data from Reliance Jio. Earlier, Reliance Jio tied up with Xiaomi, Celkon & Asus users offering up to 10 GB data each month. You can read full story for Xiaomi on this page, for Asus on this page & for Celkon on this page.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



