Telenor offering Unlimited 4G Data for 84 days now

Telenor 123 PlanTelenor India has started revising its Prepaid Plan across the country to offer Unlimited benefits in line with Plan being offered by other telecom operators. Just yesterday Telenor India revised Telenor 123 Plan in Gujarat telecom circle.

Telenor 123 Plan – In 123, 84 Days, 84 GB Data, Telenor to Telenor Free & more

Telenor 123 Plan was earlier offering 300 STD mins for 28 days and now the same has been revised to offer 1GB data per day, Unlimited Telenor to Telenor Calls (Local & STD) and Telenor to other calls @ 20p/min. The validity of this Plan is 84 days. Also Telenor is offering talk time of Rs. 25 under this plan.

Telenor 123 Plan – Complete Details

Plan NameTelenor 123 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 123
Calls Benefits 1Unlimited Telenor to Telenor Local & STD
Calls Benefits 2Telenor to Other Network Local & STD @ 20p/min
Data Benefits84 GB 4G data (1GB data per day)
Validity84 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Available from14th July 2017
ConditionOnly for Gujarat telecom circle

Telenor 123 Plan – Alternative?

As of now there is no good alternative for Telenor customers in this price range with 84 days validity. However Telenor is already offering Plan 116 & Plan 146 offering Unlimited Telenor to Telenor calls, 1GB data per day and 400/300 mins for Telenor to other network.

You can Check & Recharge this plan at Telenor Website.

