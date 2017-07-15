Telenor India has started revising its Prepaid Plan across the country to offer Unlimited benefits in line with Plan being offered by other telecom operators. Just yesterday Telenor India revised Telenor 123 Plan in Gujarat telecom circle.
Telenor 123 Plan was earlier offering 300 STD mins for 28 days and now the same has been revised to offer 1GB data per day, Unlimited Telenor to Telenor Calls (Local & STD) and Telenor to other calls @ 20p/min. The validity of this Plan is 84 days. Also Telenor is offering talk time of Rs. 25 under this plan.
Telenor 123 Plan – Complete Details
|Plan Name
|Telenor 123 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 123
|Calls Benefits 1
|Unlimited Telenor to Telenor Local & STD
|Calls Benefits 2
|Telenor to Other Network Local & STD @ 20p/min
|Data Benefits
|84 GB 4G data (1GB data per day)
|Validity
|84 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Available from
|14th July 2017
|Condition
|Only for Gujarat telecom circle
Telenor 123 Plan – Alternative?
As of now there is no good alternative for Telenor customers in this price range with 84 days validity. However Telenor is already offering Plan 116 & Plan 146 offering Unlimited Telenor to Telenor calls, 1GB data per day and 400/300 mins for Telenor to other network.
You can Check & Recharge this plan at Telenor Website.
