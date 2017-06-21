Tata DOCOMO

Tata DOCOMO offering 4 GB Data with its Special Recharge of Rs. 191

Tata DOCOMO 191 Recharge - DOCOMO 116 & 288 Data RechargeJust today morning we saw the launch of Special Full Talk Time Voucher by BSNL for its customers in India and in the evening Tata DOCOMO came up with a new Promotional Data Offer for its customers across all its circles.

Tata DOCOMO has introduced Promotional Data recharge for Rs. 191 offering 4GB of data for 28 days. Tata DOCOMO is advertising the same as All Users, All Handset which means all Tata DOCOMO users are eligible for the offer and it is not for selected few.

Apart from Tata DOCOMO Recharge 191, Tata DOCOMO  has also introduced Special Data Recharge 116 & Special Data Recharge 288 offering 1.5 GB and 8 GB data for 28 days.

Tata DOCOMO 191 Recharge – DOCOMO 116 & 288 Data Recharge

 Data Recharge NameData Recharge 116Data Recharge 191Data Recharge 288
PriceRs. 116Rs. 191Rs. 288
Data Offered1.5 GB4 GB8 GB
Available from 21st June, 2017
Available till25th June, 2017
Validity28 days28 days28 days

The above mentioned plans are available in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal at a uniform (same) price across India.

Also please note, these recharges are available only on Tata Docomo website and MyTataDocomo App only.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Tata DOCOMO offering 4 GB Data with its Special Recharge of Rs. 191, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Tata DOCOMO Gujarat Roaming Plans 2017 [Complete Details]
  2. Tata DOCOMO Roaming Pack Rajasthan 2017 [Complete Details]
  3. Tata DOCOMO Maharashtra Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  4. Tata DOCOMO Bihar & Jharkhand Roaming Pack 2017 [Complete Details]
  5. Tata DOCOMO UP West Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  6. Tata DOCOMO Karnataka Roaming Plans 2017 [Complete Details]
  7. Tata DOCOMO Haryana Roaming Pack 2017 [Complete Details]
  8. Tata DOCOMO MP & Chhattisgarh Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  9. Tata DOCOMO Punjab Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  10. Reliance launches Yearly Data Pack, offering 1GB data/day for Rs. 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *