Just today morning we saw the launch of Special Full Talk Time Voucher by BSNL for its customers in India and in the evening Tata DOCOMO came up with a new Promotional Data Offer for its customers across all its circles.

Tata DOCOMO has introduced Promotional Data recharge for Rs. 191 offering 4GB of data for 28 days. Tata DOCOMO is advertising the same as All Users, All Handset which means all Tata DOCOMO users are eligible for the offer and it is not for selected few.

Apart from Tata DOCOMO Recharge 191, Tata DOCOMO has also introduced Special Data Recharge 116 & Special Data Recharge 288 offering 1.5 GB and 8 GB data for 28 days.

Tata DOCOMO 191 Recharge – DOCOMO 116 & 288 Data Recharge

Data Recharge Name Data Recharge 116 Data Recharge 191 Data Recharge 288 Price Rs. 116 Rs. 191 Rs. 288 Data Offered 1.5 GB 4 GB 8 GB Available from 21st June, 2017 Available till 25th June, 2017 Validity 28 days 28 days 28 days

The above mentioned plans are available in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal at a uniform (same) price across India.

Also please note, these recharges are available only on Tata Docomo website and MyTataDocomo App only.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



