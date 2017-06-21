Unlimited Plans

Reliance brings Postpaid Plan 333, offers 30 GB data every month

Reliance Postpaid Plan 333Reliance Communication has launched a New Postpaid Plan offering Data @ Rs. 11 per GB with Free minutes and it has also revised its existing 699 Postpaid Plan offering Unlimited Calls & almost equal data to newly launched Postpaid Plan.

The Postpaid Plan Jalsa 333 is launched and it offers 30 GB data and 1000 Local & National minutes for a billing cycle. Apart from this, a user would get Free Incoming calls on Roaming and 100 Local & National SMS under the billing cycle.

The Postpaid Plan 699 has now been revised and the rental is reduced to Rs. 499. The Postpaid Plan 499 offer Unlimited Local & STD Calls along with 30 GB Data and 3000 Local, STD & Roaming SMS. The Roaming Calls are also absolutely FREE under this plan, All Incoming Calls as well as Outgoing Calls would be FREE for a billing cycle which normally is of 30 days.

Jalsa Unlimited Postpaid Plan 333 Plan Features

  • Effective Rental of Rs. 333 for 12 months (service tax extra)
  • Voice calls to all networks
  • Free Incoming calls on Roaming
  • 1000 mins Local+STD
  • Free 30 GB Data @ 4G Speed
  • 100 SMS free local national
  • Validity: 30 days

Jalsa Unlimited Postpaid Plan 499 Plan Features

  • Effective Rental of Rs. 499 for 12 months (service tax extra)
  • Unlimited voice calls to all networks
  • Free Incoming & Outgoing calls on Roaming
  • 30 GB Data for 4G Handset
  • 30 GB Data for 2G/3G Handset
  • SMS Benefits : 3000 Local/STD/Roaming
  • SMS local & STD @25p
  • Validity: 30 days

So the important question now arise is that “Are these plans better than Postpaid Plan 299 or Postpaid Plan 239?”

Well with introduction of the above mentioned plans, Reliance has withdrawn the Jalsa Postpaid Plan 299 and Jalsa Postpaid Plan 239 offering Unlimited Calling & Data benefits. Even if they are available in any circle, the amount of freebies offered are way less (just 1GB data) than the above mentioned, Jalsa Postpaid 333 Plan and Jalsa Postpaid 499 Plan.

In case you are interested, you can visit this link and opt for it.

