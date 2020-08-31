Reliance JioFibre revamps its Broadband Plans, announces 30 Days “No Question Asked” Trial Offer

Reliance Jio has today revised its Fibre tariffs across India and also introduced “NO QUESTIONS ASKED” 30 days trial offer. Continue reading to know everything in details.

Reliance Jio Free 30 Day Trial

Starting with the 30 day free trial offer, Reliance Jio has today announced 2 options under the trial offer. The difference between both the options is refundable amount, OTT Apps availability and 4K set top box availability.

Lets see the Option 1 in details. For these trial option, you need to pay Rs. 2,500 as one time refundable security. The speed under this option would be up to 150 Mbps without any data limit. Other features of this option are availability of 4K set top box, around 10-11 OTT apps (Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot etc) that you can watch on your TV via 4k set top box.

Under the Option 2, the refundable amount would reduce to Rs. 1,500 for 30 days and there would be no OTT apps access since 4K set top box is not bundled under this plan.

Rest of the features like speed (up to 150 Mbps) etc would remain the same. Free Unlimited call anywhere in India. Post 30 days, you can switch to any plan of your choice.

Now coming to the revised JioFibre plans. Reliance Jio has today revamped its Fibre plan offering by introducing a new minimum rental plan and revising the existing plans.

Reliance JioFibre 399 Plan

Reliance Jio has today launched a new pocket-friendly JioFibre plan with monthly rental of Rs. 399 (GST extra) offering 30 Mbps speed for Unlimited amount of data. Under this plan you will not get access to any OTT apps but you can make unlimited calls anywhere in India.

Revised Reliance JioFibre 699 Plan

Reliance JioFibre 699 plan, earlier known as Bronze plan, is also revamped. Now Reliance JioFibre 699 plan comes under silver category and the all the FUP on data usage is removed. Now you will Unlimited Data under this plan with speeds up to 100 Mbps and Unlimited calling across India. Earlier the speed was same but the data usage FUP was there. Under this plan as well, you will not get access to the OTT apps.

To access OTT apps, you need to be on minimum Gold plan worth Rs. 999 (GST extra) per month. Speed under this plan would be up to 150 Mbps, there would be no data FUP policy and you will get access to 11 OTT apps (excluding Netflix) worth Rs 1000 monthly subscription.

In case you use Netflix a lot, you will have to take the Diamond Plan worth Rs. 1,499 (GST extra) that offers Unlimited Data usage with speeds up to 300 Mbps. You can check all the plans in details over this link.

To book JioFibre you can head over to this link and do make sure you read all the Terms & Conditions on this link.

