Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs the Competiton

Reliance Jio had updated its Prepaid Plans just before the end of its Summer Surprise Offer and the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer effective 11th July, 2017.

Just to remind you, Jio 399 Plan offers Unlimited Calling (Local, STD & Roaming) along with 1 GB data daily for 84 days. The per month cost of the Jio 399 Plan comes out to be less than Rs. 150.

But not only Jio, BSNL has been very active in the recent past launching 1 offer after the another, BSNL launched Chauka 444 Plan in June and then at the start of this month, it launched BSNL Sixer 666 Plan. So let just compare the Jio 399 Plan with the plans being offered by other operators.

Jio 399 Plan vs the Competition – For New Customer

As already told you, Reliance Jio’s 399 Plan is offering Unlimited Calling & 1 GB daily data for 84 days. Other Operators are also not behind when it comes to acquiring New Customers.

Airtel has already revised its First Recharge Coupon 449 and is now offering Unlimited Calling & 1 GB data daily for 84 days. Also Airtel has a launched Unlimited Plans offering data up to 5GB/day, you can visit this page to know more.

Idea too has revised its FRC 447 in most circles and offering similar benefits for 84 days. Also Idea went a step ahead and launched FRC 395 offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data for 84 days.

Vodafone too announced a similar offer for new customers joining Vodafone by launching FRC 449 offering similar benefits for 84 days.

BSNL launched Sixer 666 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB Data per day for 60 days earlier this month. Also if you want only Data, you can check out BSNL Chauka 444 Plan which is offering 4GB data per day for 90 days.

Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs Idea 447 vs Airtel 449

Plan Name Jio 399 Plan Idea FRC 447/395 Airtel FRC 449 Price Rs. 399 Rs. 447/395 Rs. 449 Validity 84 days 84 days (70 days – in some circles) 84 days Data Benefits 1 GB data daily 1 GB data daily 1 GB data daily Call Benefits All Local, STD & Roaming (across India) All Local & STD (across India) All Local & STD (across India) Status Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Available from 11th July 2017 11th July 2017 11th July 2017 Call FUP No FUP FUP Applies FUP Applies Condition New customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99 Not available for Non 4G Handset Not available for Non 4G Handset Total Cost Rs. 399 + Rs. 99 = Rs. 498 Rs. 447/395 Rs. 449 Per Month Cost Rs. 498/3 = Rs. 166 Rs. 447/3 = Rs. 149

Rs. 395/3 = 131.5 Rs. 449/3 = Rs. 149

Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs Vodafone 449 vs BSNL 666

Plan Name Jio 399 Plan Vodafone FRC 449 BSNL 666 Sixer Price Rs. 399 Rs. 449 Rs. 666 Validity 84 days 84 days 60 days Data Benefits 1 GB data daily 1 GB data daily 2 GB dat daily Call Benefits All Local, STD & Roaming (across India) All Local & STD (across India) All Local & STD (across India) Status Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Available from 11th July 2017 11th July 2017 01st July 2017 Call FUP No FUP FUP Applies No FUP Condition New customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99 Not available for Non 4G Handset Incoming Calls Free in Roaming, Outgoing chargeable Total Cost Rs. 399 + Rs. 99 = Rs. 498 Rs. 449 Rs. 666 Per Month Cost Rs. 498/3 = Rs. 166 Rs. 449/3 = Rs. 149 Rs. 333 (2GB data daily)

So as you can see, other operators has also introduced plans matching with Reliance Jio but they are restricted to just new customers.

For existing customers, there are no such plans offering 84 days of Data & Unlimited Calling, existing customers from other operator need to spend at least Rs. 350 per month to enjoy similar (lesser) benefits.

