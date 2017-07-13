Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs the Competiton

Unlimited Plans

Jio 399 vs CompetitionReliance Jio had updated its Prepaid Plans just before the end of its Summer Surprise Offer and the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer effective 11th July, 2017.

Just to remind you, Jio 399 Plan offers Unlimited Calling (Local, STD & Roaming) along with 1 GB data daily for 84 days. The per month cost of the Jio 399 Plan comes out to be less than Rs. 150.

But not only Jio, BSNL has been very active in the recent past launching 1 offer after the another, BSNL launched Chauka 444 Plan in June and then at the start of this month, it launched BSNL Sixer 666 Plan. So let just compare the Jio 399 Plan with the plans being offered by other operators.

Jio 399 Plan vs the Competition – For New Customer

As already told you, Reliance Jio’s 399 Plan is offering Unlimited Calling & 1 GB daily data for 84 days. Other Operators are also not behind when it comes to acquiring New Customers.

Airtel has already revised its First Recharge Coupon 449 and is now offering Unlimited Calling & 1 GB data daily for 84 days. Also Airtel has a launched Unlimited Plans offering data up to 5GB/day, you can visit this page to know more.

Idea too has revised its FRC 447 in most circles and offering similar benefits for 84 days. Also Idea went a step ahead and launched FRC 395 offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data for 84 days.

Vodafone too announced a similar offer for new customers joining Vodafone by launching FRC 449 offering similar benefits for 84 days.

BSNL launched Sixer 666 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB Data per day for 60 days earlier this month. Also if you want only Data, you can check out BSNL Chauka 444 Plan which is offering 4GB data per day for 90 days.

Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs Idea 447 vs Airtel 449

Plan NameJio 399 PlanIdea FRC 447/395Airtel FRC 449
PriceRs. 399Rs. 447/395Rs. 449
Validity84 days84 days (70 days – in some circles)84 days
Data Benefits1 GB data daily1 GB data daily1 GB data daily
Call BenefitsAll Local, STD & Roaming (across India)All Local & STD (across India)All Local & STD (across India)
StatusOngoing OfferOngoing OfferOngoing Offer
Available from11th July 201711th July 201711th July 2017
Call FUPNo FUPFUP AppliesFUP Applies
ConditionNew customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99Not available for Non 4G HandsetNot available for Non 4G Handset
Total CostRs. 399 + Rs. 99 = Rs. 498Rs. 447/395Rs. 449
Per Month CostRs. 498/3 = Rs. 166Rs. 447/3 = Rs. 149
Rs. 395/3 = 131.5		Rs. 449/3 = Rs. 149

Reliance Jio 399 Plan vs Vodafone 449 vs BSNL 666

Plan NameJio 399 PlanVodafone FRC 449BSNL 666 Sixer
PriceRs. 399Rs. 449Rs. 666
Validity84 days84 days60 days
Data Benefits1 GB data daily1 GB data daily2 GB dat daily
Call BenefitsAll Local, STD & Roaming (across India)All Local & STD (across India)All Local & STD (across India)
StatusOngoing OfferOngoing OfferOngoing Offer
Available from11th July 201711th July 201701st July 2017
Call FUPNo FUPFUP AppliesNo FUP
ConditionNew customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99Not available for Non 4G HandsetIncoming Calls Free in Roaming, Outgoing chargeable
Total CostRs. 399 + Rs. 99 = Rs. 498Rs. 449Rs. 666
Per Month CostRs. 498/3 = Rs. 166Rs. 449/3 = Rs. 149Rs. 333 (2GB data daily)

So as you can see, other operators has also introduced plans matching with Reliance Jio but they are restricted to just new customers.

For existing customers, there are no such plans offering 84 days of Data & Unlimited Calling, existing customers from other operator need to spend at least Rs. 350 per month to enjoy similar (lesser) benefits.

