Reliance introduces Unlimited Pack 199 & Unlimited Pack 599 in Kolkata

Reliance Communication have launched 2 New Unlimited Packs for its customers in Kolkata telecom circle. Both the Packs offers Unlimited Reliance to Reliance Calling along with 3G data, mins for calling to other networks and Free Incoming Calls in Roaming.

Starting with Unlimited Pack 199, Reliance is offering 2 GB 3G Data, Unlimited Reliance to Reliance Calling, 1250 min for other networks and Free Incoming Calls in Roaming for 28 days.

The Unlimited Pack 501 offers 5 GB 3G Data, Unlimited Reliance to Reliance Calling, 3300 min for calls to other networks for 28 days. Also this pack offers Free Incoming Calls in Roaming for 90 days.

Plan Name Unlimited Pack 199 Unlimited Pack 501 Price of the Pack Rs. 199 Rs. 501 Data Benefits 2GB 3G 5GB 3G Reliance to Reliance Calls (Local & STD) Unlimited Free Unlimited Free Reliance to Other Calls (Local & STD) 1250 mins 3300 mins Roaming Benefits Free Incoming Free Incoming for 90 days Validity 28 days 28 days

Reliance has recently launched Yearly Data Pack for Rs. 365 offering 1GB data per day, you can read more here. Also Reliance launched Rozana Packs offering Unlimited Calling with 1GB data for a day, you can check out price in your circle at this page.

Both the packs can be recharged online at this link.

