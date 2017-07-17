Reliance beings new Special Tariff Vouchers for Mumbai

Reliance Communication (RCom) has launched New Offers for its customers in Mumbai telecom circle. A total of 6 new Special Tariff Vouchers are launched ranging from Rs. 12 to Rs. 62.
Starting with STV 12 priced at Rs. 12, Reliance is offering All Local & STD Reliance to Reliance calls @ 10p/min. The validity of the STV is 28 days.
Next in line is STV 21 offering all Local calls to any network @ 1.4p/2sec and new STV 35 offers all STD calls @ 30p/min. Both the Special Tariff Vouchers comes with the validity of 28 days.
The other new STV are priced at Rs. 44, Rs. 46 & Rs. 62 and offers all Local calls @ 25p/min, all STD calls @ 25p/min & all Calls @ 30p/min for 28 days respectively.
Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 12, STV 21 & STV 35
|STV
|STV 12
|STV 21
|STV 35
|Price
|Rs. 12
|Rs. 21
|Rs. 35
|Benefits
|All Local & STD Call (Reliance to Reliance) @ 10p/min
|All Local calls @ 1.4p/2sec
|All STD calls @ 30p/min
|Validity
|28 days
|28 days
|28 days
Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 44, STV 46 & STV 62
|STV
|STV 44
|STV 46
|STV 62
|Price
|Rs. 44
|Rs. 46
|Rs. 62
|Benefits
|All Local calls @ 25p/min
|All STD Calls @ 25p/min
|All Local & STD Calls @ 30p/min
|Validity
|28 days
|28 days
|28 days
You can recharge these newly launched Special Tariff Vouchers on Reliance Website or you can simply download the InstaCare App and recharge through it.
