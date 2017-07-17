Reliance beings new Special Tariff Vouchers for Mumbai

Reliance Communication (RCom) has launched New Offers for its customers in Mumbai telecom circle. A total of 6 new Special Tariff Vouchers are launched ranging from Rs. 12 to Rs. 62.

Starting with STV 12 priced at Rs. 12, Reliance is offering All Local & STD Reliance to Reliance calls @ 10p/min. The validity of the STV is 28 days.

Next in line is STV 21 offering all Local calls to any network @ 1.4p/2sec and new STV 35 offers all STD calls @ 30p/min. Both the Special Tariff Vouchers comes with the validity of 28 days.

The other new STV are priced at Rs. 44, Rs. 46 & Rs. 62 and offers all Local calls @ 25p/min, all STD calls @ 25p/min & all Calls @ 30p/min for 28 days respectively.

Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 12, STV 21 & STV 35

STV STV 12 STV 21 STV 35 Price Rs. 12 Rs. 21 Rs. 35 Benefits All Local & STD Call (Reliance to Reliance) @ 10p/min All Local calls @ 1.4p/2sec All STD calls @ 30p/min Validity 28 days 28 days 28 days

Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 44, STV 46 & STV 62

STV STV 44 STV 46 STV 62 Price Rs. 44 Rs. 46 Rs. 62 Benefits All Local calls @ 25p/min All STD Calls @ 25p/min All Local & STD Calls @ 30p/min Validity 28 days 28 days 28 days

You can recharge these newly launched Special Tariff Vouchers on Reliance Website or you can simply download the InstaCare App and recharge through it.

