Reliance beings new Special Tariff Vouchers for Mumbai

Reliance GSM New OffersReliance Communication (RCom) has launched New Offers for its customers in Mumbai telecom circle. A total of 6 new Special Tariff Vouchers are launched ranging from Rs. 12 to Rs. 62.

Starting with STV 12 priced at Rs. 12, Reliance is offering All Local & STD Reliance to Reliance calls @ 10p/min. The validity of the STV is 28 days.

Next in line is STV 21 offering all Local calls to any network @ 1.4p/2sec and new STV 35 offers all STD calls @ 30p/min. Both the Special Tariff Vouchers comes with the validity of 28 days.

The other new STV are priced at Rs. 44, Rs. 46 & Rs. 62 and offers all Local calls @ 25p/min, all STD calls @ 25p/min & all Calls @ 30p/min for 28 days respectively.

Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 12, STV 21 & STV 35

STVSTV 12STV 21STV 35
PriceRs. 12Rs. 21Rs. 35
BenefitsAll Local & STD Call (Reliance to Reliance) @ 10p/minAll Local calls @ 1.4p/2secAll STD calls @ 30p/min
Validity28 days28 days28 days

Reliance GSM Mumbai – STV 44, STV 46 & STV 62

STVSTV 44STV 46STV 62
PriceRs. 44Rs. 46Rs. 62
BenefitsAll Local calls @ 25p/minAll STD Calls @ 25p/minAll Local & STD Calls @ 30p/min
Validity28 days28 days28 days

You can recharge these newly launched Special Tariff Vouchers on Reliance Website or you can simply download the InstaCare App and recharge through it.

