Xiaomi expected to launch Poco M3 with a 6000mAh battery

Redmi is ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Redmi Poco M3. The smartphone will be announced on November, 24 and expected to launch on November, 27.

Redmi Poco M3 Specifications

Redmi Poco M3 has a 6.53” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and the back & frame is aluminum build.

Redmi Poco M3 is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Redmi Poco M3 will be available in a single RAM & two different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Redmi Poco M3 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Redmi Poco M3 comes with a triple-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.1 aperture.

Redmi Poco M3 Miscellaneous Features

Redmi Poco M3 has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging & reverse charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-4G network support & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Poco M3 Price & Availability

Redmi Poco M3 will be available in three different colors, Cool Blue, Pocco Yellow & Power Black. Coming to the price, Redmi Poco M3 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.12,499).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

