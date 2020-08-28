Mi

Redmi 9 low-budget smartphone launched in India

Xiaomi launched its new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9. It is the low-budget smartphone by Xiaomi. The smartphone was launch on August 27, 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 6.53” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Dot Drop display.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-Core (8 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in a single RAM & two storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a dual-camera setup, a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP wide-angle front camera with 1.12µm & f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with Micro USB. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor & AI face unlock technology.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in three different colors- Carbon Black, Sky Blue, Sporty Orange. Coming to the price, because of different storage variants prices are also different, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.8,999 and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.9,999.

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Xiaomi K30i announced with 5G support
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch
  3. Xiaomi ready to introduce Laptops in India
  4. Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 will be launched in early July
  5. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  6. Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
  7. Nokia C3 low budget smartphone is expected to launch
  8. Gionee K3 Pro low budget smartphone announced
  9. Another low budget smartphone by Realme
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *