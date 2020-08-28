Redmi 9 low-budget smartphone launched in India

Xiaomi launched its new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9. It is the low-budget smartphone by Xiaomi. The smartphone was launch on August 27, 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 6.53” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Dot Drop display.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-Core (8 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in a single RAM & two storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a dual-camera setup, a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP wide-angle front camera with 1.12µm & f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with Micro USB. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor & AI face unlock technology.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in three different colors- Carbon Black, Sky Blue, Sporty Orange. Coming to the price, because of different storage variants prices are also different, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.8,999 and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.9,999.

