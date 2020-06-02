Realme X3 SuperZoom expected to launch in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom was announced globally last Tuesday at an event in Europe. The successor of Realme X2 Pro, it is expected to launch Realme X3 SuperZoom in India as early as June, 2020.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

Coming to phone specifications, Realme X3 SuperZoom has 6.6” Full HD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glasses 5. It has glass sandwich body design glass on its front & back and frame is aluminium build.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SM8150 ( Octa-Core 1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 ) with Adreno 640 (700MHz) GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10, Realme UI.

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two different RAM & storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Because of the huge storage available, the phone has no external storage option.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Features

On the imaging front, Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with Quad camera setup with 64 MP main rear camera with 1.8 µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture with Auto-Focus lens. For wide range pictures, it has 8 MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture & 5x Optical zoom Auto-Focus lens. It has 8 MP for ultra wide images with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.3 aperture. At last it also has a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has punch hole Dual camera setup with 32 MP main front camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/2.5 aperture. For ultra wide images, it has 8 MP camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Miscellaneous Features

Realme X3 SuperZoom has 4200 mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C cable & 1.0 reversible connector. It has side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 & Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price & Availability

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two different colors- Glacier Blue & Arctic White. Because of two different RAM & storage variants, prices will vary as per specifications. Coming to the price, Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to cost around €499.

